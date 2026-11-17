Dhruv Bagga delivered a stunning performance at the National Archery Championships, defeating world No. 4 and Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara in a thrilling shoot-off to claim the men's recurve gold, while Ankita Bhakat secured the women's title.

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Key Points Dhruv Bagga, 23, stunned world No. 4 Dhiraj Bommadevara in a dramatic shoot-off to clinch the men's recurve title at the National Archery Championships on Tuesday.

Bagga, a product of Delhi's grassroots archery programme, overcame Dhiraj 6-5 (shoot-off 10-9) in a pulsating final, marking a significant upset.

In the women's recurve final, Olympian Ankita Bhakat defeated 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod 6-4, preventing Mohod from achieving a golden treble.

Priyansh from Delhi and Taniparthi Chikitha from Telangana secured the men's and women's compound individual titles, respectively.

Maharashtra claimed both recurve team titles, while Punjab swept the compound team titles at the championships.

Dhruv Bagga stunned world No. 4 and Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara in a dramatic shoot-off to clinch the men's recurve title at the National Archery Championships, while experienced Ankita Bhakat stopped teenage sensation Kumkum Mohod from completing a golden treble in the women's section here on Tuesday.

Bagga's Thrilling Victory Over World No. 4

The 23-year-old Bagga held his nerve to overcome the World Cup Final gold medallist Dhiraj 6-5 (29-27, 29-29, 28-30, 27-29, 29-28; shoot-off 10-9) in a pulsating final.

A product of Delhi's grassroots archery programme, Bagga was spotted by senior coaches Lokesh Chand and Jitender Kumar in 2018 while studying at Amity University, Delhi.

Bagga, who won the junior national title in Rajasthan in 2023, started strongly, taking the opening set 29-27 before a tied second set extended his lead to 3-1. Dhiraj, however, produced a strong response, winning the next two sets 30-28 and 29-27 to turn the contest around and move within a set of the title at 5-3.

With the championship within reach, Dhiraj needed only a tied fifth set to seal victory. But Bagga held his composure, edging the set 29-28 to force a shoot-off. The Delhi archer then struck a perfect 10, while Dhiraj managed a nine to complete a memorable victory.

Bagga's Olympic Dreams And Coaching Influence

"The credit goes to my parents and my coaches Jitender sir in particular with whom I've a father-son bonding. It's just the beginning and my next target is to make the Indian team through the trials next year," Bagga told PTI.

"My parents are both professors, so they wanted me to continue my studies alongside archery. I have completed my MBA this year, but the degree is secondary. My aim is to represent India and achieve the ultimate goal of winning an Olympic medal."

Bagga said he never allowed the stature of his opponent to affect his approach.

"Jitender sir told me not to focus on the result but on each arrow. I just kept concentrating on my shots. I was also in constant touch with my coaches," said Bagga, who trained under Chand, currently Delhi's head coach, for three years before moving to SAI Kolkata under Jitender.

Ankita Bhakat Secures Women's Recurve Title

In the women's recurve final, Olympian Ankita, India's best finisher at the Paris Games with a fourth-place finish in the mixed team event, beat 17-year-old Kumkum 6-4 (28-29, 30-27, 26-26, 28-27, 29-29).

Kumkum took the opening set by a narrow point. Ankita, representing Jharkhand, responded emphatically with three perfect arrows for a maximum 30 in the second set to level the contest.

A tied third set kept the scores level at 3-3 before Ankita took the fourth set 28-27 to move ahead 5-3. The two archers tied the final set, allowing the experienced Ankita to close out the contest.

Kumkum arrived at the Nationals on the back of a historic Asian Games campaign, where she was part of India's first women's recurve team to win gold, ending South Korea's seven-edition winning streak. She also clinched India's first individual gold in the discipline at the Games, won mixed team gold and secured an LA28 Olympic quota place.

Compound And Team Titles Decided

In the compound individual finals, Delhi's Priyansh defeated Rajat Chauhan of the All India Police 148-145 to win the men's title, while Telangana's Taniparthi Chikitha beat Tamil Nadu's Madhurvarshini Muruganantham 147-141 in the women's final.

Maharashtra claimed both recurve team titles, with its men's trio of Parth Salunkhe, Sairaj Hamne and Sahil receiving a walkover against Services, whose team comprised B Dhiraj, Sukhchain Singh and Bhagwat Porte.

The Maharashtra women's team of Kumkum, Sharvari Shende and Gatha Khadake edged Haryana 5-4 in a shoot-off, winning the decider 27-25.

Maharashtra also took the recurve mixed team gold as Kumkum and Parth defeated Railways' Mrinal Chauhan and Ruma Biswas 6-2.

Punjab swept the compound team titles.

The men's combination of Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Uday Kamboj and Gurnoor Singh defeated Madhya Pradesh (Dikshant Karole, Chirag Vidyarthi and Raghav Patidar) 231-225.

In the women's final, Parneet Kaur, Jasveer Kaur and Avneet Kaur edged Uttar Pradesh (Sandiya, Sakshi Chaudhary and Nishtha Gupta) 230-229 in a closely fought contest.

Delhi completed the compound team double, with Priyansh and Kumud Saini defeating Uttar Pradesh's Anil Kumar and Nishtha Gupta 156-155 in the mixed team final.