Nashik District Cricket Association Announces Women's Premier League

Nashik District Cricket Association Announces Women's Premier League

March 07, 2026 22:00 IST

The Nashik Women's Premier League, launching in April, promises to elevate women's cricket in the Nashik district by providing a competitive platform for local talent.

Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • The Nashik District Cricket Association is launching the Nashik Women's Premier League in April.
  • Five teams will participate in the inaugural Nashik Women's Premier League tournament.
  • The league aims to provide a higher-level playing opportunity for approximately 150 women cricketers in the Nashik district.
  • Players will be selected for the five teams through an auction process.
  • A total of 13 matches will be played during the Nashik Women's Premier League tournament.

On the eve of International Women's Day, the Nashik District Cricket Association announced a cricket league for women in the district.

The Nashik Women's Premier League will be organised in the last week of April, and five teams will participate in the tournament, said association chairman Vinod Shah on Saturday.

 

Aims of the League

"Currently, about 150 women cricketers are actively playing cricket in the Nashik district. This event aims at providing these players with an opportunity to play at a higher level," he said.

Players for the five teams will be selected through an auction, and a total of 13 matches will be played during the entire tournament, Shah said.

