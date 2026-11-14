Former IOA Chief Batra Raises Transparency Concerns Over Election Nominations

Former Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has ignited controversy by challenging the transparency and validity of key nominations for the upcoming IOA elections on December 5, urging a thorough investigation into the selection processes of Hockey India and other sports bodies.

Key Points Former IOA President Narinder Batra has objected to Hockey India's nomination process for the December 5 IOA elections, citing a lack of transparency.

Batra alleges that Hockey India's nominations of Bhola Nath Singh and Joydeep Kaur were made without a formal Executive Committee meeting or genuine consideration of other eligible representatives.

He also questioned the validity of nominations for current IOA President PT Usha from the Ice Hockey Association of India and Harpal Singh from Ski and Snowboard India.

Batra has requested the IOA Electoral Officer, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, to verify the nomination procedures and membership details for all contested representatives.

The Electoral Officer is set to conduct scrutiny and dispose of objections on Saturday before publishing the final electoral roll on Sunday.

Former Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has raised objections to the manner in which Hockey India (HI) nominated its two representatives to the IOA General Assembly for the December 5 polls, alleging a lack of transparency in the exercise.

HI had named its secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and former India player Joydeep Kaur as the respective male and female representatives for the IOA elections. The IOA's General Assembly members can vote and stand as candidates for the Executive Council elections.

Batra Questions Hockey India's Nomination Process

Batra, who also served as HI president from 2014-16 and International Hockey Federation chief from 2016-22, contended that "no formal Executive Committee meeting was convened for consideration and approval of these nominations".

He also said that the "selection process appears to have been restricted to two names without any demonstrated independent consideration of other eligible representatives".

"The entire exercise was conducted through telephone calls followed by electronic responses. Only the names of Shri Bholanath Singh and Ms. Joydeep Kaur emerged from this exercise," Batra said in the letter written to IOA Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Friday.

"This sequence raises a serious question as to whether the selection was the outcome of a genuine and transparent institutional decision or whether the process was effectively reduced to obtaining electronic endorsements for two predetermined names.

"An invitation to propose names cannot automatically become a valid institutional resolution merely because certain members subsequently respond to telephone requests and emails."

Alleged Violations of HI Bye-Laws

Batra admitted that the HI Bye-Laws allow decisions to be taken through circulation by email, courier or post in urgent matters where a meeting cannot be convened, but said the consent of the president is necessary in such cases.

"A majority of the members must favour the proposal. Executive Committee members must be given seven days from circulation to assent or dissent. These are express constitutional requirements and cannot be dispensed with for administrative convenience.

"In the present case, there is serious reason to question whether the Secretary General obtained the prior consent of the President, Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey before initiating the process."

Batra said HI should be knowing that its representatives would have to be named to the IOA General Body for elections, which was notified last month (October 7). He suggested that HI had enough time to choose two nominees well in advance and according to procedure.

Call for Investigation by Electoral Officer

He requested EO Srivastava that Hockey India be directed "to produce the complete original email correspondence relating to the nomination exercise".

"Documentary proof of the President's prior consent under Clause 16.5.3 is obtained. The complete list of eligible voting members, individual electronic responses and their respective dates and times is obtained. It is determined whether the requisite majority was actually obtained before the purported resolution was acted upon.

"Hockey India is required to explain why no formal or emergent virtual Executive Committee meeting was convened. It is examined whether the selection process involved genuine consideration of eligible representatives or whether the two names were effectively predetermined."

Objections to PT Usha and Harpal Singh Nominations

In another letter, Batra also objected to the nomination of current IOA President PT Usha and Executive Committee member Harpal Singh from Ice Hockey Association of India and Ski and Snowboard India.

He requested IOA EO Srivastava to verify Usha's original membership application, the date on which she was admitted as a member of Ice Hockey Association of India, the category of membership under which she was admitted and the specific provision of IHAI's constitution under which such membership was granted.

"The resolution of the competent body approving her membership, the relevant entry in the organization's official membership register, and the original nomination and organization resolution of the competent governing body (should be verified)," Batra wrote.

He also requested Srivastava "to independently verify the legal status and recognition of the Ice Hockey Association of India, its affiliation with the relevant international federation, its current Constitution, membership register, audited accounts, latest General Body proceedings and, importantly the resolution authorising the nomination of Mrs. P.T. Usha".

Objecting to Harpal Singh's nomination from Ski and Snowboard India, Batra wrote, "His inclusion raises questions concerning the organization's present statutory entitlement, his precise membership category his authority to represent the organization and his eligibility under the relevant constitutional provisions."

"... examine his original membership application, admission and ratification resolution, membership-register entry...," he wrote.

After the deadline for submission of objections to the provisional electoral college ended on Friday, the Electoral Officer will conduct scrutiny, verification and disposal of objections on Saturday before publishing the final electoral roll on Sunday.