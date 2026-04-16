'Nari Shakti': Vaishali's historic win draws praise from Pawan Kalyan

India’s R Vaishali wins the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2026 in Cyprus, earning the right to challenge world champion Ju Wenjun and drawing praise for her historic achievement.

IMAGE: R Vaishali becomes the first Indian woman to earn a shot at the Women’s World Chess Championship. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

India's R Vaishali scripted history by winning the FIDE Women's Candidates 2026 title in Cyprus, drawing widespread praise from many, including from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who hailed her achievement as a symbol of the country's rising "Nari Shakti".

Key Points India's R Vaishali creates history, wins Women’s Candidates title in Cyprus.

She sealed victory with a final-round win over Kateryna Lagno.

Pawan Kalyan hailed her success as a symbol of India’s “Nari Shakti”.

Vaishali sealed the title with a composed final-round victory over Kateryna Lagno in Cyprus, finishing half a point clear at the top.

Playing with white, the 24-year-old delivered a clinical performance under pressure, capping off a breakthrough campaign that saw her outperform higher-rated opponents throughout the tournament.

He has now earned the right to challenge reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

Vaishali's triumph drew widespread praise, including from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who described the achievement as a reflection of India's growing "Nari Shakti".

In a lengthy message, Kalyan linked Vaishali's success to a broader wave of women's achievements across fields, citing figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, scientist Ritu Karidhal, Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu and boxer Nikhat Zareen as symbols of India's evolving landscape of women's empowerment.

'Bharat today celebrates the rising power of Nari Shakti across every sphere of life,' Kalyan wrote on X, adding that Vaishali had "created history" by becoming the first Indian woman to earn the right to challenge for the Women's World Chess Championship.

'From the chessboard to the Olympic podium, Indian women continue to inspire the nation -- from governance and public service strengthened by the Hon'ble President of Bharat Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, to scientific excellence represented by Ritu Karidhal in India’s space missions , to sporting excellence showcased by @Pvsindhu1 bringing Olympic glory, @mirabai_chanu lifting the nation’s pride with historic achievements, and @nikhat_zareen dominating the world boxing stage.

'This journey of empowerment is deeply rooted in India’s constitutional foundations, shaped by founding mothers of the Indian constitution such as Dakshayani velayudham, Hansa Mehta, Durgabai Deshmukh,Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, whose contributions to the framing of the Indian Constitution ensured dignity, equality, and justice for generations of Indian women.

All these victories symbolise a powerful truth -- when opportunity meets talent, women lead, excel, and inspire nations....

'From now onwards, Nari Shakti will not be just a slogan. It will stand as the strength of our civilization. Let us move forward with the spirit of Shakti to build a just, equal, and empowered India,' he concluded.

Vaishali's victory marks a significant leap from her previous Candidates appearance in 2024, where she finished joint second with 7.5 points. This time, she improved her tally by a full point to finish as the outright winner, underlining her consistency and growth at the elite level.

Her run has drawn comparisons with D Gukesh's remarkable Candidates triumph in 2024, as both players overcame lower pre-tournament ratings to emerge champions.

The Women's Candidates tournament, first held in 1952, remains the gateway to the World Championship match. With her victory, Vaishali now stands on the brink of history, set to become the latest Indian to challenge for the sport's highest crown.