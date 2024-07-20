Narang targets record haul at Paris Olympics

‘Mood is upbeat as first teams arrive in the Olympic Village,’ says India's Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

As the first teams arrived in the Olympic Village in Paris, India's Chef-De-Mission Gagan Narang expressed that the contingent is upbeat and eager to begin their campaign and also said that each and every athlete has the ability to not only compete, but also surpass some of the best in the world.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

"I arrived here in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowing settling in and are exploring the village," stated 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Narang as per a press release.

He further stated that the mood is one of excitement and anticipation. "The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian men's hockey team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete. While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time on the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes' have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events," added Narang.

A total of 117 athletes from India will be competing across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics. Narang praised the strong Indian contingent and expressed delight in having several medal contenders in each sport.

"It is a matter of great pride for me to see the growing number of medal contenders in the Indian contingent. Each and every athlete in our contingent is capable of not only being on-par with the best athletes in the world, but can also surpass them and bring laurels to the nation. Having a strong contingent puts India on the hot seat as we gear up for Paris," he said.

The decorated Indian shooter, who is also the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri Award, expressed gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing him as the Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics.

"It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on sports' biggest stage," said the former shooter.

The four-time Olympian vouched to serve the best interests of the Indian contingent, as the spokesperson, mentor, supporter, and cheerleader, before and during the Paris Olympics.

Narang further added that he understands the responsibilities on his shoulders and will hope to motivate the athletes.

"As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform at their optimum. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play the role of the primary liaison between our athletes, the organizing committees, and other relevant stakeholders during the Games and will ensure a smooth and efficient process," he said.

Narang also highlighted the support from various stakeholders to ensure Indian athletes have the best facilities to perform to their potential.

"There has been unprecedented coordination between all the stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Everyone is synced up with the personal coaches and the various support staff traveling with the athletes to ensure everything is aligned and there are no last-minute shortcomings. Efforts have been made to accommodate requests from federations and players put in time before the deadlines to accommodate necessary personal coaches and support staff," emphasised Narang.

He further acknowledged the fully-equipped medical team that is part of the Indian contingent, which will be working round-the-clock during the Games and Narang also congratulated the efforts behind the India House.

"The India House is truly home away from home. I commend the efforts of the Reliance Foundation and the IOA to reflect India's culture and the legacy of commemorating 100 years of the country's participation in the Olympics. I also thank the sponsors for supporting the endeavours of IOA."

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the medical team traveling with the contingent. They play a very crucial role in India's campaign and I am happy to note that they are fully equipped to handle any kind of medical emergency," he added.

Narang further expressed hopes that the Indian athletes would have a good time at the Paris Olympics, and offered his best wishes to the contingent. "I feel elated to see all corners of our nation joining hands to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir's vision of developing our country into a sporting powerhouse."

"Having competed at the Olympics in the past, I am aware of the pressure that an athlete faces on such a big platform. I hope all athletes are able to also enjoy their time in Paris, as competing at the Olympics is the biggest honour for a sportsperson, and it is important to create memories. I wish them the best for the upcoming games, and I am confident we will surpass our record from the Tokyo Olympics," he signed off.