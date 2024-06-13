News
Narang hails modern reforms in India's shooting scene

Narang hails modern reforms in India's shooting scene

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 00:00 IST
IMAGE: Gagan Narang with his bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, July 30, 2012. .File Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seasoned marksman Gagan Narang applauds the systematic selection process, government investment, and improved infrastructure for India's impressive haul of 15 shooting quota places for the Paris Olympics. Narang, a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, expressed his delight at the strong Indian shooting contingent, which includes two shooters – Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita – from his own academy.

"The selection trials were conducted meticulously, utilizing a fair marking system that offered equal opportunities for all participants to demonstrate their full potential," Narang said in a press release.

 


Narang, who also holds a position as vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA),

acknowledged the crucial role of government support through various development programs.

"Just a few years back, other nations dominated the shooting scene," he stated. "But the tide has turned, with Indian shooters consistently ranking high in major events. This remarkable progress is a direct consequence of the government's investment in world-class infrastructure and the Khelo India Scheme's adoption of a scientific approach and methodology at the grassroots level."

Narang emphasized the importance of infrastructure development across India and a well-equipped coaching staff with a deep understanding of international standards for the sport's continuous growth.

The Padma Shri awardee, who is also a member of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), further commended the MOC & TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) for their support in crucial areas like equipment, ammunition, foreign exposure, and sports science staff. These elements, he highlighted, play a vital role in maximizing athlete performance.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
