Naples Celebrates Maradona, 65

On what would have been Diego Maradona's 65th birthday, Naples marked the occasion by taking his bronze statue on a 24-hour tour through the city.
Created by sculptor Domenico Sepe and housed in the Vignati Collection Museum, the statue travelled from the Spanish Quarters to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, stopping at landmarks linked to the football legend's life in Naples.
The initiative, led by the Maradona Museum, transforms his birthday into a moment of collective participation, turning the static monument into a living symbol of memory and love.
For Neapolitans, Maradona remains more than a football icon he represents pride, redemption, and unity, values that continue to define the city five years after his death.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff