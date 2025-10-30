Naples Celebrates Maradona, 65

On what would have been Diego Maradona's 65th birthday, Naples marked the occasion by taking his bronze statue on a 24-hour tour through the city.

Created by sculptor Domenico Sepe and housed in the Vignati Collection Museum, the statue travelled from the Spanish Quarters to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, stopping at landmarks linked to the football legend's life in Naples.

The initiative, led by the Maradona Museum, transforms his birthday into a moment of collective participation, turning the static monument into a living symbol of memory and love.

For Neapolitans, Maradona remains more than a football icon he represents pride, redemption, and unity, values that continue to define the city five years after his death.

IMAGE: The statue of football legend Diego Maradona was paraded through the streets of Naples to mark what would have been his 65th birthday on October 30, 2025, with fans gathering outside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to celebrate the late Argentine icon's enduring legacy. All photographs: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

IMAGE: A young fan touches the statue as it arrives at the stadium after the city tour.

IMAGE: A fan poses for a photograph with a tattoo of Maradona as his statue arrives at the stadium.

IMAGE: The statue is taken out for a city tour to commemorate Maradona's 65th birth anniversary, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff