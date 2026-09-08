Naomi Osaka's 'Swaggy' Look Turns Heads At US Open

Naomi Osaka's recent US Open journey captivated fans not only with her powerful tennis but also with her bold fashion statements and a candid reflection on how motherhood has reshaped her perspective on success and Grand Slam titles.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka turns heads with another bold look at the US Open. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Naomi Osaka showcased a series of 'swaggy' basketball-themed outfits, including a fur-trimmed cloak from KidSuper, designed with celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Despite her fourth-round exit due to an Achilles issue, Osaka expressed excitement about her fashion choices, viewing them as a fun way to engage with the tournament.

Osaka reflected on how motherhood has changed her perspective on Grand Slam victories, stating that winning another major title would not 'change her life' as it once did.

Having returned to the tour after giving birth, Osaka reached the US Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals, demonstrating her continued ability to compete at a high level.

Osaka's primary frustration after her loss was her inability to perform due to injury, rather than the defeat itself, maintaining a positive outlook on her life and career.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka acknowledges fans after defeat in her round of 16 match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Naomi Osaka's US Open campaign ended with a straight-sets defeat but there was plenty more to her final appearance than the scoreline.

The Japanese star went down 6-1, 6-4 to Elena Rybakina in the fourth round on Monday, with an Achilles issue making things even tougher.

Osaka's Bold Fashion Statements

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka made a stylish exit from the US Open in a bold final outfit. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

But before she walked onto the court for the final time in New York, Osaka once again stole the spotlight with another bold fashion statement. Osaka has become known for her stylish walk-on looks, and she took things up a notch at this year's US Open.

Her outfits followed a basketball theme, with Nike celebrating the New York Knicks' championship win.

IMAGE: A closer look at Naomi Osaka’s bold final outfit at the US Open. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

For her final appearance, Osaka walked onto the court in a colourful, fur-trimmed cloak from Brooklyn-based label KidSuper. 'I felt really swaggy when I put it on,' Osaka said after the match. 'I feel feel like it embodied New York a lot.'

The Japanese star worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is also known for styling Zendaya, throughout the tournament. Together, they put together a series of bold looks featuring designs from different labels. Her final outfit, designed by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, included the colourful coat and a headband inspired by the NBA logo. The twist? Instead of the usual basketball player, the logo featured a tennis player holding a racket.

Even after her loss, Osaka was asked if she was disappointed that fans would not get to see some of the other outfits she may have had planned for the later rounds. 'I mean, I think there's always something, you know?' Osaka said. 'I feel like that's a way that I can have fun and sort of just excite myself, also.'

A Mother's Redefined Perspective on Success

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka arrives on court ahead of her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Beyond the outfits, however, Osaka's US Open campaign also gave her a chance to reflect on how much her life has changed since she last won a Grand Slam.

Her defeat to Rybakina extended her wait for another major title. Osaka's last Grand Slam came at the Australian Open in 2021, before she stepped away from tennis and later became a mother.

She returned to the tour after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, three years ago, and has since shown that she can still compete at the highest level.

She reached the US Open semi-finals and the Wimbledon quarter-finals during her comeback.

But despite the length of her Grand Slam drought, Osaka does not look at it the same way she once did.

'I had a kid, you know? There's a lot that happened in that time,' Osaka said. 'If I reflect on my career and the things I've been able to do, there's nothing that I regret or there's nothing that I'm sad about.'

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka enters the court before her second round match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

'If I win another Grand Slam, it's not going to change my life. That's crazy that I can say that, because I remember the first slam that I won, it was a huge whirlwind. I think it wouldn't feel as long.'

Looking Ahead: Beyond the Scoreline

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka arrives on court ahead of her first round match against Russia's Anastasia Zakharova. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Osaka won her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2018 and followed it up with another title at Flushing Meadows in 2020. She also won the Australian Open in 2019.

At 28, Osaka is still chasing another major title but her latest defeat was made even more difficult by an Achilles injury that affected her movement against Rybakina.

For Osaka, though, the frustration was less about losing and more about not being able to play the way she had planned.

'Today, if I was to say I'm sad, I was just sad that I couldn't push off on my foot. I'm sad that I couldn't do what I had set out to do,' she added.

And despite the disappointment, Osaka was able to look at the bigger picture.

'If I think about my life, my daughter is healthy, everyone in my family is great. I had an opportunity to play this Slam. I got as far as I could. So it's only up from here.'