Naomi Osaka stunned by teen wildcard Mia Pohankova at Pan Pacific Open

Former world number one Naomi Osaka's 2026 season concluded with a surprising 6-3, 7-5 defeat to 18-year-old Slovakian wildcard Mia Pohankova in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open, marking another inconsistent performance for the Japanese star.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka reacts during a match. Photograph: M axim Shemetov/Reuters



Key Points Former world number one Naomi Osaka was defeated by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round.

Wildcard Pohankova, 18, upset the seventh seed 6-3, 7-5 in front of Osaka's home crowd.

The defeat marks the end of Osaka's 2026 season, which has been inconsistent.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, recently admitted to contemplating retirement.

Pohankova will now face American Alycia Parks in the quarter-finals.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3, 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday. Wildcard Pohankova, who turned 18 this month, advanced to the quarter-finals after upsetting the Japanese former champion and seventh seed in front of Osaka's home fans.

Pohankova's Breakthrough Victory

"I am really proud of myself," Pohankova said. "It is the first time I have played against such a hard player and I feel really, really good."

Osaka, 29, had opened her campaign with a straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini but could not build on that performance as her 2026 season came to an end.

Osaka's Inconsistent Season Concludes

The defeat capped a mixed season for the four-times Grand Slam champion, who has struggled for consistency and last week said she had contemplated retirement and often wondered how long she would continue playing. Pohankova faces American Alycia Parks in the last eight.