Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » Naomi Osaka's 'Kill Bill' Kimono Outfit Turns Heads At Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka's 'Kill Bill' Kimono Outfit Turns Heads At Wimbledon

June 30, 2026 13:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka's kimono outfit, which was decorated with embroidered cranes and cherry blossoms, was created by Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi. Photographs: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • Naomi Osaka turned heads on Day 1 of Wimbledon with an eye-catching Japanese-inspired outfit.
  • Osaka walked onto Court 3 in an all-white kimono, the traditional national dress of Japan, paired with a traditional kanzashi hair ornament, before unveiling a white Nike dress.
  • Wimbledon's strict dress code, which instructs players to wear almost entirely white attire from the moment they enter the courts.

Naomi Osaka made her mark on Wimbledon day one with a first-round victory over Elsa Jacquemot after she caught fans’ attention with an eye-catching Japanese-inspired outfit.

The four-time Grand Slam champion walked onto Court 3 in an all-white kimono, the traditional national dress of Japan, paired with a traditional kanzashi hair ornament, before unveiling a white Nike dress.

The kimono, which was decorated with embroidered cranes and cherry blossoms, was created by Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi and covered in "British Vogue" as the tournament opened.

'My respect and love for Japan'

Naomi Osaka

Osaka told reporters after her win that her culture, combined with Wimbledon's strict dress code, which instructs players to wear almost entirely white attire from the moment they enter the courts, helped inspire the outfit.

"When I think about Wimbledon obviously it's all white and the oldest tournament. There’s the tradition of it all and in my head when I think about that and I think about my culture, my heritage, which is Japanese and Asian, and then if I dive deeper into Japanese culture I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is the kimono," she said.

"I was thinking about my favourite movies. I love 'Kill Bill' and then I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu's character, and she has an all white kimono. I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing.

"It was my interpretation of that and also my respect and love for Japan."

Osaka Powers Into Second Round

Naomi Osaka

It was Osaka's tennis that grabbed all the attention when the match began, however, as she fired 34 winners and won four out of nine break points in the 79-minute mauling of Frenchwoman Jacquemot.

The former world number one, who retired midway through the Bad Homburg final against Karolina Muchova last week, showed no obvious signs of the foot injury that had hampered her.

 

She takes on Anastasia Gasanova or Emiliana Arango next.

Osaka also turned heads with a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open in January this year, and a yellow-brown and gold dress during the French Open.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Naomi OsakaJapanWimbledon WithElsa JacquemotBritish Vogue

More From Rediff

World Cup shock: Paraguay shoot-out four-time champs Germany

World Cup shock: Paraguay shoot-out four-time champs Germany
How Ancelotti's Fighting Spirit Fuelled Brazil's Late Escape

How Ancelotti's Fighting Spirit Fuelled Brazil's Late Escape
FIFA World Cup: Brazil Stage Stunning Comeback to Uproot Japan

FIFA World Cup: Brazil Stage Stunning Comeback to Uproot Japan

Related Stories

Sinner, Djokovic Advance To Second Round At Wimbledon

Sinner, Djokovic Advance To Second Round At Wimbledon

Quick Links

Grand SlamHana YagiTokyoNikeLucy Liu

Web Stories

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026