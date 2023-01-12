News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Naomi Osaka gives life update

Naomi Osaka gives life update

By Rediff Sports
January 12, 2023 01:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A scan showing Naoami's Osaka's pregnancy

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka's scans from her pregnancy. Photograph: Naomi Osaka/Twitter

Former World No 1 Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on Twitter on Wednesday. 

'Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,' she captioned two photos in her tweet.

With a snap of her scan, Osaka also posted a picture of a note stating that she will back for the Australian Open in 2024.

 

'... I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom', haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope to see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,' she tweeted with a heart emoji.

A note from Naomi Osaka announcing her pregnancy 

Osaka had withdrawn from the Australian Open on Sunday, without giving a reason for her pull out. 

Naomi Osaka

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
League Cup: Rashford helps United reach last four
League Cup: Rashford helps United reach last four
Hockey World Cup 2022: Schedule
Hockey World Cup 2022: Schedule
What Sachin Told Virat After Tue Ton
What Sachin Told Virat After Tue Ton
Lakshadweep MP gets 10-yr jail for attempt to murder
Lakshadweep MP gets 10-yr jail for attempt to murder
Hockey World Cup kicks off with glittering opening
Hockey World Cup kicks off with glittering opening
Maoists open fire at CRPF commandos in Chhattisgarh
Maoists open fire at CRPF commandos in Chhattisgarh
Centurion Conway guides Kiwis to big win in 2nd ODI
Centurion Conway guides Kiwis to big win in 2nd ODI

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

How Australia plan to conquer India

How Australia plan to conquer India

India undergo intense prep ahead of World Cup

India undergo intense prep ahead of World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances