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Nandini and RCB Join Forces for IPL 2026 Season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 24, 2026 19:05 IST

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Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 IPL season, uniting two iconic Karnataka brands and promising exciting fan engagement opportunities.

All Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: All Photographs: BCCI

Key Points

  • KMF's Nandini is the official dairy partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL 2026 season.
  • The partnership unites two prominent Karnataka-based brands, KMF-Nandini and RCB.
  • KMF aims to engage with RCB's passionate fan base through this collaboration.
  • RCB values the partnership with Nandini, highlighting shared values and community connection.
  • The collaboration signifies KMF's ongoing commitment to supporting sports.

The KMF on Tuesday announced that its brand Nandini has partnered with RCB for the 2026 edition of the IPL T-20 cricket, which is scheduled to begin from March 28.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is the state's leading dairy cooperative brand and second-largest dairy co-operative in India.

 

"KMF-Nandini is partnering with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League T-20 cricket, which is scheduled to begin from 28 March-2026. RCB, the defending champions of the tournament, are one of the league's most popular franchises with a worldwide fan presence," KMF said in a statement.

Statements on the Partnership

Speaking about the association, B Shivaswamy, Managing Director, KMF said, "KMF and RCB represent the coming together of two great national brands rooted in Karnataka and we are looking forward to interacting with the passionate fans of RCB during the league this season."

According to him, KMF-Nandini has been designated as the "Official Dairy Partner' of this League and will be entitled to various activations as part of the association.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the RCB team. It is a reiteration of our continued support of sport," it added.

Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, RCB, said: "We are delighted to partner with KMF (Nandini) for this season. As two iconic brands rooted in Karnataka, this partnership is built on shared values of excellence, trust and a deep connection with our community. Nandini's legacy and household presence across the state make this association truly special, and we look forward to creating meaningful moments for fans together throughout the season."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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