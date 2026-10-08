'Nanaji Cooked Mutton For Us With So Much Love'

'Nanaji and I connected through something we both loved shooting.'

IMAGE: Gagan Narang with Nana Patekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gagan Narang/Instagram

Key Points Olympic medallist Gagan Narang expressed deep shock and disbelief over the sudden demise of Nana Patekar, whom he considered a dear friend.

Nana Patekar was a passionate shooting enthusiast, regularly visiting ranges and earning the 'Renowned Shot' title from the National Rifle Association of India.

Patekar actively supported young rifle shooters by assisting with the significant costs associated with training, ammunition, and equipment.

Narang fondly recalled Patekar's warmth, simplicity, and hospitality, including him cooking mutton for them and their long conversations.

Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang paid a heartwarming tribute to Nana Patekar, who passed away in Goa on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Narang was shocked by the sudden death of Patekar, whom he describes as 'a dear friend and a truly great human being'.

Nana Patekar's Passion for Shooting

Patekar loved the sport of shooting and regularly visited shooting ranges such as the Balewadi ranges in Pune to interact with young shooters.

He earned the 'Renowned Shot' title from the National Rifle Association of India and won medals, including silver at the pre-nationals. He also supported rifle shooters by helping with the considerable costs of training, ammunition and equipment.

'I will miss the shooting the conversations the food the laughter and most of all the man behind all of it. A dear friend and a truly great human being,' an emotional Narang recalled on Instagram.

A Personal Connection

'Still shell shocked and in disbelief.



Nanaji and I connected through something we both loved shooting.



We shot together many times and his love for the sport was genuine He had tremendous affection for shooters and was always willing to help and encourage them in whatever way he could.



But my memories of him go much beyond shooting.



I will remember going over to his house and him cooking mutton for us with so much love We would sit on the ground eat together talk laugh and spend hours just being ourselves.

'That was Nanaji.



No airs no pretence Just warmth simplicity and a very large heart.



I met him only recently during his Ahmedabad trip We spoke about meeting again at the Pune farm spending some time together and of course doing some shooting.



He called me Gaganya with affection .. and said get me some ammo I need to start practice ..



I never imagined that would be our last meeting.



Some friendships are not measured by how often you meet but by how you feel when you are together.



I will miss the shooting the conversations the food the laughter and most of all the man behind all of it.



A dear friend and a truly great human being.



You will be deeply missed Nanaji.



Om Shanti'