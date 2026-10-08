Nana Patekar: Actor, Cricketer, Shooter

Actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday morning, is fondly remembered for his profound passion for sports, including cricket and competitive shooting, alongside his iconic cinematic career.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar had a deep passion for cricket and shooting.

Key Points Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan paid tribute to Nana Patekar, calling him a 'truly special talent' whose work would inspire generations.

Nana had a lifelong passion for cricket, playing as a youngster and bowling off-spin, with Virat Kohli reportedly among his favourite players.

He actively supported Indian rifle shooters by helping with training costs and regularly interacting with young shooters at shooting ranges.

Nana Patekar may be remembered for his powerful performances on screen but the veteran actor had a strong sporting side too.

Cricket was a childhood passion, while shooting became a serious pursuit later in life.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan remembered that sporting spirit while paying tribute to Patekar following his death on Thursday, calling him a 'truly special talent' whose work would inspire generations.

'Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,' Dhawan wrote on X.

Patekar, 75, died at 5:20 am on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar at Manipal Hospital in Goa told ANI.

Nana Patekar And His Love For Cricket

Patekar once revealed that he had played cricket as a youngster and bowled off-spin at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Financial constraints meant he could not afford formal coaching, but that did not stop him from pursuing his love for the game.

His love for cricket continued over the years, with Virat Kohli reportedly among his favourite players.

Patekar once revealed how much Kohli's performances affected him, saying he could even lose his appetite when the star batter was dismissed cheaply.

Shooting Became More Than A Hobby

class="rbig"Patekar later found another sporting passion in shooting and this time he took it seriously.

He earned the 'Renowned Shot' title from the National Rifle Association of India and won medals, including silver at the Pre-Nationals.

Shooting also gave Patekar a way to give back. He supported rifle shooters by helping with the considerable costs of training, ammunition and equipment, and regularly visited shooting ranges such as the Balewadi Ranges in Pune to interact with young shooters.