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Namdhari Sports Club Secures First Victory Against Real Kashmir in I-League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 20:19 IST

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Namdhari Sports Club celebrated their first I-League victory of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Kashmir FC, fueled by Seilenthang Lotjem's crucial second-half goal.

Key Points

  • Namdhari Sports Club secured their first I-League win of the season against Real Kashmir FC with a 1-0 victory.
  • Seilenthang Lotjem scored the decisive goal in the second half, assisted by Manbir Singh.
  • The win moves Namdhari SC to sixth place in the I-League standings.
  • Real Kashmir FC remains in ninth place after the defeat.

A second-half strike by Seilenthang Lotjem helped Namdhari Sports Club edge past Real Kashmir FC 1-0 for their first win of the season in the Indian Football League here on Wednesday.

The victory lifted Namdhari SC to sixth in the table with six points from five matches while Real Kashmir remain in ninth in the table with two points from as many games.

 

Both sides struggled to assert control in midfield during the early exchanges, resulting in frequent turnovers.

The only real moments of concern for either goalkeeper in the half came from isolated efforts. Najib Ibrahim tested Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furkan Ahmad Dar with a low strike from the edge of the box, while at the other end, Niraj Kumar was called into action after Karan Kumar Sharma's miscued clearance looped goalwards, forcing the goalkeeper into an acrobatic save.

Lotjem's Decisive Goal

Namdharis took the lead just after the hour mark through Lotjem. Substitute Manbir Singh delivered a cross to the far post, and Lotjem timed his late run into the six-yard box to perfection, slipping in unnoticed before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Real Kashmir stepped up the pressure in search of an equaliser but the visitors held on to their slender lead until the final whistle.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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