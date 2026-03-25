Namdhari Sports Club Clinches Narrow Victory Over Real Kashmir in I-League

Namdhari Sports Club earns their first I-League victory this season with a 1-0 win over Real Kashmir, while Sreenidi Deccan FC dominates Dempo SC to top the league table.

IMAGE: Photograph: I-League/X

Key Points Namdhari Sports Club defeated Real Kashmir FC 1-0, securing their first win of the I-League season.

Seilenthang Lotjem scored the decisive goal for Namdhari SC in the second half.

Sreenidi Deccan FC moved to the top of the I-League table after a 3-1 victory over Dempo SC.

R Lalbiakliana, Hadi Idrissou, and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh scored for Sreenidi Deccan FC, while Richmond Kwasi Owusu scored for Dempo SC.

A second-half strike by Seilenthang Lotjem helped Namdhari Sports Club edge past Real Kashmir FC 1-0 for their first win of the season in the Indian Football League here on Wednesday.

The victory lifted Namdhari SC to sixth in the table with six points from five matches while Real Kashmir remain in ninth in the table with two points from as many games.

Both sides struggled to assert control in midfield during the early exchanges, resulting in frequent turnovers.

The only real moments of concern for either goalkeeper in the half came from isolated efforts. Najib Ibrahim tested Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furkan Ahmad Dar with a low strike from the edge of the box, while at the other end, Niraj Kumar was called into action after Karan Kumar Sharma's miscued clearance looped goalwards, forcing the goalkeeper into an acrobatic save.

Lotjem's Decisive Goal

Namdharis took the lead just after the hour mark through Lotjem. Substitute Manbir Singh delivered a cross to the far post, and Lotjem timed his late run into the six-yard box to perfection, slipping in unnoticed before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Real Kashmir stepped up the pressure in search of an equaliser but the visitors held on to their slender lead until the final whistle.

Sreenidi Deccan's Victory Over Dempo SC

In another IFL match in Hyderabad, Sreenidi Deccan FC produced a clinical display to defeat Dempo SC 3-1, moving to the top of the table with 10 points from five matches, while Dempo SC remained at the bottom with two points.

For Sreenidi Deccan FC, R Lalbiakliana (4'), Hadi Idrissou (29') and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh (69') were on target, while for Dempo SC, Richmond Kwasi Owusu scored in the 60the minute.