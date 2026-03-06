HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Naidu Congratulates India on T20 World Cup Final Berth

Naidu Congratulates India on T20 World Cup Final Berth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 06, 2026 10:07 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu celebrates Team India's dominant performance and T20 World Cup final qualification after a thrilling victory against England, praising key players and their all-round effort.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Team India on reaching the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final.
  • Naidu praises India's thrilling victory over England in the semi-final, highlighting the team's all-round performance.
  • Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are lauded for their batting, while Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are commended for their bowling.
  • Axar Patel's fielding is appreciated, with Naidu describing the match as a complete team performance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Team India for defeating England and storming into the final of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

The Chief Minister described India's victory over England in the semi-final as a thrilling and proud moment for the country, praising the team's all-round performance.

 

"What a match! Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory over England, powering into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Naidu in a post on X late on Thursday.

Key Performances in India's Victory

He lauded Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube for their brilliant innings, while also commending the superb bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

The Chief Minister further appreciated Axar Patel's fielding, describing the match as a complete team performance and wishing the Indian side the very best for the final.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
