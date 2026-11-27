Nagaland's Prathana Thapa made a remarkable international debut, clinching a bronze medal in the women's doubles 40+ category at the Badminton Asia Senior Championships 2026 in Gwangju, South Korea, showcasing her resilience and talent.

Key Points Nagaland's Prathana Thapa won a bronze medal in the women's doubles 40+ category at the Badminton Asia Senior Championships 2026 in Gwangju, South Korea.

This achievement marks Thapa's impressive international debut, partnering with Lalduhzuali of Mizoram to reach the semifinals of the continental championship, held from November 16 to 22.

Thapa, a senior accountant, has balanced professional commitments with competitive badminton, also winning a silver medal at the 48th Indian Masters (Veteran) National Badminton Championships in Goa in March.

The international medal is particularly significant for Thapa, who overcame a series of injuries before returning to competitive play.

Nagaland's Prathana Thapa clinched a bronze medal in the women's doubles 40+ category at the Badminton Asia Senior Championships 2026 in Gwangju, South Korea, making an impressive international debut.

Partnering Lalduhzuali of Mizoram, Thapa reached the semifinals of the continental championship, held from November 16 to 22, to finish on the podium in her first international tournament.

Balancing Career And Sport

A senior accountant with the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Thapa has successfully balanced her professional commitments with competitive badminton, with the bronze medal adding to an impressive run at the national level.

She had won a silver medal in the women's doubles 40+ category at the 48th Indian Masters (Veteran) National Badminton Championships in Goa in March.

Thapa and her partner also defeated the top seeds en route to the final of the national championship, underlining her consistency in the veterans' circuit.

Overcoming Challenges For International Success

The international medal is particularly significant for Thapa, who has had to overcome a series of injuries before returning to competitive badminton.

"Getting back on court after a series of injuries has been a real challenge, and there were days when I wasn't sure my body would let me play at this level again, so to stand on an international podium in my very first tournament abroad means more than I can put into words," Thapa said.

"I'm simply in the moment right now and loving every bit of it, and I'm so grateful to my family and everyone back home in Nagaland who believed in me when it mattered most," she added.

Organised by Badminton Asia, the championships brought together senior shuttlers from across Asia and Oceania in Gwangju.