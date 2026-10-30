Debutants Nagaland United Secure Impressive Win Over Real Kashmir

Nagaland United SC made a stunning debut in the Indian Football League, securing a decisive 3-1 victory against Real Kashmir FC in the season's opening match, showcasing their potential in the competitive league.

Key Points Debutants Nagaland United SC secured a 3-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC in their Indian Football League season opener on Friday.

JH Remlala opened the scoring early in the third minute for Nagaland United.

Vanlalhriatzuala K scored a brace, finding the net in the 21st and 74th minutes, and was named Man-of-the-Match.

Real Kashmir's only goal came from an own goal by Nagaland United captain Rohmingthanga in the 59th minute.

Nagaland United held firm against Real Kashmir's late pressure to secure their first three points in the IFL.

Debutants Nagaland United SC made an impressive start to their Indian Football League campaign, beating Real Kashmir FC 3-1 in the season opener at the TRC Stadium here on Friday.

JH Remlala gave the visitors an early lead in the third minute before Vanlalhriatzuala K doubled the advantage in the 21st minute.

Real Kashmir reduced the deficit through an own goal by Nagaland United captain Rohmingthanga in the 59th minute, but Vanlalhriatzuala struck again in the 74th minute to seal the win. He was later named Man-of-the-Match.

Early Dominance And First Half Action

Nagaland United started on the front foot and took the lead when Remlala capitalised on a defensive lapse following Stephen Lalrinfela's long throw-in to score from close range.

The visitors continued to threaten on the counter and doubled their lead through a well-worked move in the 21st minute.

Vincent Lalduhawma set up Vanlalhriatzuala on the right, and the forward finished superbly with a right-footed strike into the far corner.

Real Kashmir gradually grew into the contest and created a few chances before the break.

Thabiso Nelson Brown's header went over the bar in the 24th minute, while Joseph's header from a corner narrowly missed the target.

Goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia also made two important saves in first-half stoppage time to preserve Nagaland United's two-goal lead.

Second Half Comeback Attempt And Decisive Goal

The hosts returned with greater urgency after the break and pulled one back in the 59th minute when Rohmingthanga inadvertently turned Lalvenhima's cross into his own net.

The goal lifted Real Kashmir, but Nagaland United remained dangerous going forward and restored their two-goal cushion in the 74th minute.

Zomuansanga played a fine through ball to Vanlalhriatzuala, who beat the advancing goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the empty net.

Real Kashmir pushed for another goal but struggled to break down the visitors' defence.

Nagaland United defender Laldanmawia came close to adding a fourth in the 83rd minute, but goalkeeper James Kirthan produced a fine save.

The hosts continued to search for a late breakthrough, but Nagaland United held firm to secure a memorable victory and their first three points in the IFL.