Nagaland United Sports Club Set For IFL Debut

Nagaland United Sports Club is set to make history as the first club from the state to compete in the Indian Football League, debuting in the 2026-27 season and opening new avenues for local talent.

Key Points Nagaland United Sports Club (NUSC) will debut in the Indian Football League (IFL) in the 2026-27 season, starting on October 30.

NUSC's entry marks the first time a Nagaland club will compete in the national second-tier football competition.

The club's formation in 2024 aims to provide a platform for young Nagaland footballers to reach state, national, and potentially international levels.

NUSC will play its home matches at Chumoukedima Football Stadium, bringing IFL fixtures to Nagaland for the first time.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed pride and hope for NUSC's journey on Thursday, inspiring youth across the state.

Nagaland United Sports Club (NUSC) will become the first club from the state to compete in the Indian Football League (IFL), making its debut in the national second-tier competition when the 2026-27 season begins on October 30.

The Chumoukedima-based club will open its campaign against Real Kashmir in an away fixture at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio attended the club's opening programme at the Regional Centre for Sporting Excellence in Sovima on Thursday, where NUSC inaugurated its office and the Elevenses Cafe Lounge.

Nagaland CM Praises Historic IFL Entry

"We are extremely happy and proud that Nagaland United Sports Club is playing in the Indian Football League for the first time. This is the beginning of a journey, and I hope the club will give its best and make this dream come true, inspiring the youth of Nagaland and Nagas wherever they are," Rio said.

The club's entry into the IFL follows an arrangement with Aizawl FC, approved by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), under which NUSC took over the Mizoram club's sporting rights in the competition.

NUSC's Foundation And Future Aspirations

NUSC was founded in 2024 by local leaders, sportspeople and supporters to provide young footballers from the state with a platform to compete and showcase their talent. The club made its competitive debut in the inaugural Nagaland Super League in 2025, finishing third in the state competition organised by the Nagaland Football Association.

NUSC will play its home matches at the Chumoukedima Football Stadium, bringing IFL fixtures to the state for the first time.

"The intention behind building this club is to create a platform and opportunity for our talented youth, so that they can progress from playing in villages, districts and communities to the state and national levels," Rio said.

"If they excel, we should also dream of seeing them play on international platforms," he added.

The club joins the Northeast contingent in the IFL, which includes Shillong Lajong and Chanmari.

The programme was attended by state Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, MLA KT Sukhalu, Chief Minister's adviser Abu Metha and NUSC officials. IFL CEO Nildeep Mondal and head of operations Abhishek Yadav also attended.

The IFL Trophy Tour was held later in the day at Zone Niathu in Chumoukedima, alongside the launch of NUSC's three jerseys for its debut season.