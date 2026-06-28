Nagal Ends Title Drought With Challenger Victory

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has clinched his seventh ATP Challenger title at the Intaro Open in Romania, ending a two-year drought and significantly boosting his world ranking.
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal clinched his first ATP Challenger title in more than two years after defeating French qualifier Felix Balshaw 6-3 7-5 in the final of the Intaro Open clay-court tournament in Targu Mures, Romania. The triumph on Saturday ended Nagal's title drought at the Challenger level since his victory at the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany in June 2024. It was the 28-year-old's seventh ATP Challenger singles title overall and his fifth on clay, underlining his affinity for the surface.
Key Points
- Sumit Nagal won his first ATP Challenger title in over two years at the Intaro Open in Targu Mures, Romania.
- He defeated French qualifier Felix Balshaw 6-3, 7-5 in the final, marking his seventh career Challenger singles title.
- The victory earned Nagal 75 ATP ranking points, expected to elevate his world ranking to approximately No. 219.
- This triumph on clay, his fifth on the surface, ends a title drought since June 2024 and provides a crucial boost to his season.