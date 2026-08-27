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Nagal's US Open Journey Ends Early In Qualifying Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 27, 2026 21:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's bid for a US Open main draw spot ended in the qualifying rounds, extending his Grand Slam main draw drought and shifting his focus to the upcoming Davis Cup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sumit Nagal lost to top seed Arthur Gea in the US Open qualifying first round.
  • The defeat marks Nagal's seventh consecutive Grand Slam event without reaching the main draw.
  • Nagal's focus now shifts to India's crucial Davis Cup tie against South Korea.
  • His best performance this season was winning the Targu Mures Challenger.

India's Sumit Nagal was knocked out of the US Open qualifying tournament after suffering a straight-set defeat against top seed Arthur Gea in the opening round here.

Nagal's Grand Slam Main Draw Drought Continues

Nagal lost 3-6 6-7(4) to the Frenchman in the opening-round contest, bringing his campaign to an early end. Gea, the top seed in the qualifying draw, converted the key moments to prevail in straight sets and advance to the second round.

 

The result means that Nagal could not make it to the main draw of seven straight Grand Slam events. The last time Nagal competed in a Grand Slam main draw was 2025 Australian Open where he lost in the first round.

Nagal will now turn his attention to India's crucial Davis Cup clash against South Korea where a place in the elite 8-team Davis Cup Finals is at stake. This season, winning the clay court Challenger in Targu Mures, Romania, has been Nagal's best performance.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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