Nagal, Badosa take Eagles past Kites in WTL

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal excelled in the tie-break to get the better of Kites's Dhakshineswar Suresh via the tie-break of the World Tennis League match, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Sumit Nagal leaned on his vast experience to overcome the power game of Kites's Dhakshineswar Suresh in the tie-break and keep Eagles well on course for the World Tennis League final, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Nothing much separated Nagal and Dhakshineswar in the first 12 games of the men's singles as both held serve easily.

Nagal relied on a consistent game — cleverly-placed serves and fine angles on ground shots -- to keep pace with his younger opponent.

On the other hand, Dhakshineswar's primary weapon was his massive serve and he followed it up with some crisp approach shots to keep the veteran under pressure.

In the tie-break, Dhakshineswar quickly worked up a 4-1 lead, but couple of unforced errors by the 25-year-old, helped Nagal level the scores at 4-4.

The 28-year-old then surged to a 6-4 lead but Dhakshineswar executed two brilliant forehand winners to make the scoreline 6-6, bringing into play the Golden Point for the first time in this edition of the WTL.

Dhakshineswar received serve from the deuce court. He made a good return but Nagal retrieved the ball superbly and then eventually finished it with a neat forehand cross-court volley.

Nagal won the match 7-6 after a nearly 40-minute intense tussle.

Eagles won the day's match emphatically 25-13, for an overall score of 43-34, as points are carried over from the previous days' tie.

However, Paula Badosa too can claim a large chunk of credit for Eagles's easy win over Kites.

In the women's singles, Badosa dismantled Marta Kostyuk 6-1 to give the Eagles a lighting start to the day.

Badosa, who looked off-colour on Wednesday, regained her range, and seldom gave her opponent, a World No. 26, a chance in the match.

Her thunderous serve and ground shots were too hot to handle for Kostyuk, as it hardly looked like an exhibition match.

The world No. 25 then teamed up with Gael Monfils to beat Eagles's Dhakshineshwar and Kostyuk 6-3 in the mixed doubles.

"After a disappointing day yesterday (when she lost her singles match), I was able to come back well. I managed to improve upon my service and return today, and it helped me,” said Badosa after the match.

Later, Eagles continued their dominance in the men's doubles as Monfils and Nagal outwitted Nick Kyrgios and Dhakshineshwar 6-3.