Nagal advances at Australian Open wild card play-off

IMAGE: India's Sumit Nagal bounced back from a set down to defeat China's Minghui Zhang and moved into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday . Photograph: ANI Photo

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off after recovering from a first-set lapse against China's Minghui Zhang in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.

Nagal, seeded sixth, recovered from a slow start -- having lost the opening set -- to dominate the next two and secure a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 win.

The Chengdu event, which runs from November 24–29 at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre, offers the men's and women's singles winners wild card entry into the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.

The Indian's path had been clouded earlier by visa uncertainty; his initial application to enter China was rejected, prompting Nagal to publicly appeal to Chinese officials.

The issue was later resolved, and he was cleared to travel.

Nagal now awaits the winner of the match between top-seeded Bu Yunchaokete and Zijiang Yang in the quarterfinals.