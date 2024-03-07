News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells, says 'not ready to play'

Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells, says 'not ready to play'

March 07, 2024 12:21 IST
IMAGE: Rafael Nadal has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season. Photograph: Miquel Borras/Reuters

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Indian Wells on Wednesday on the eve of his first-round match, saying he is not "ready to play at the highest level".

 

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury, but had to miss the Australian Open with another muscle tear.

He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition event in Las Vegas on Sunday and appeared ready to compete for a fourth title in the California desert.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament," the 22-times Grand Slam champion said in a statement.

"Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells.

"That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready.

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.

"It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success."

Tournament director Tommy Haas said they were disappointed to lose Nadal, who will be replaced by lucky loser Sumit Nagal.

“He is one of the all-time fan favourites here, and we hope to see him back in Indian Wells again in the future,” added Haas.

Nadal's representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said there was no fresh injury and that the Miami Open, another hardcourt event that follows Indian Wells, was never on his schedule.

Nadal will now turn his attention to his favourite surface clay with an eye toward a record-extending 15th French Open title and a second Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, where tennis will be contested at Roland Garros.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
