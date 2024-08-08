News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal to skip US Open; plans to return at Laver Cup

Nadal to skip US Open; plans to return at Laver Cup

August 08, 2024 05:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics.

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Rafael Nadal has decided not to participate in the US Open due to concerns about his fitness, the Spaniard said on Wednesday while adding his next event will be the Laver Cup in late September.

For Nadal, who won the most recent of his four US Open titles in 2019, this marks the second consecutive year he will sit out of the year's final Grand Slam.

 

"Writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year's US Open, a place where I have amazing memories," the 38-year-old Nadal said in a post on X.

"I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don't think I would be able to give my 100% this time."

Nadal added that his next event will be the September 20-22 Laver Cup in Berlin.

The 22-times Grand Slam winner competed at the Paris Olympics where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the singles competition and reached the quarter-finals of the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

"Rafa is a tremendous champion and he will be missed during the 2024 US Open by the fans and all those associated with the tournament," US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster said in a statement.

"We wish him all the best and look forward to having him back at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center."

The 38-year-old former world number one has fallen to 159th in the rankings after struggling for two years with injuries and against Djokovic at the Olympics suffered one of his worst losses in a 6-1, 6-4 defeat.

Nadal sat out the Australian Open in January after suffering a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff and in May crashed to his earliest French Open exit when he lost in the first round.

The Spaniard skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Paris Olympics where the tennis event was played on the clay courts at Roland Garros where he celebrated 14 French Open titles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'
'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'
PIX: El Bakkali, Hall, Kennedy snatch tense gold wins
PIX: El Bakkali, Hall, Kennedy snatch tense gold wins
Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!
Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 12
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 12
PIX: El Bakkali, Hall, Kennedy snatch tense gold wins
PIX: El Bakkali, Hall, Kennedy snatch tense gold wins
Mirabai Chanu disappoints: No medal in Paris Olympics
Mirabai Chanu disappoints: No medal in Paris Olympics
Sable finishes 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase final
Sable finishes 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase final

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Vinesh appeals to CAS against her elimination

Vinesh appeals to CAS against her elimination

Antim Panghal, entourage to be deported from Paris

Antim Panghal, entourage to be deported from Paris

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances