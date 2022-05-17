News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal ready for Roland Garros despite injury issues

Nadal ready for Roland Garros despite injury issues

May 17, 2022 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal looks poised to launch another bid for a Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Rafael Nadal has moved to ease concerns about his injury problems ahead of the French Open, posting a picture of himself training in full flow at his academy in Mallorca with the caption: 'See you on Wednesday, Paris.'

The 13-time Roland Garros champion had said last week that daily training was a challenge and he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

 

Nadal, 35, who only recently returned from a stress fracture in the ribs, struggled towards the end of his match against the Canadian as he went down 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the last-16.

But the world number five looks poised to launch another bid for a Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground, having won his 21st major at the Australian Open earlier this year.

That victory followed a difficult 2021 during which he missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

Nadal will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic, only his third career loss at Roland Garros.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
I will rate this as one of my biggest wins: Srikanth
I will rate this as one of my biggest wins: Srikanth
F1 boss breaks silence on Hamilton's jewellery battle
F1 boss breaks silence on Hamilton's jewellery battle
Thomas Cup: Taapsee Congratulates BF
Thomas Cup: Taapsee Congratulates BF
Muslims can offer namaaz at Gyanvapi mosque, says SC
Muslims can offer namaaz at Gyanvapi mosque, says SC
Court sacks officer who ordered Gyanvapi videography
Court sacks officer who ordered Gyanvapi videography
Tara Sharma, Koel Purie join The Archies
Tara Sharma, Koel Purie join The Archies
Four wanted in 1993 Mumbai blasts arrested in Gujarat
Four wanted in 1993 Mumbai blasts arrested in Gujarat

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Monfils withdraws from French Open

Monfils withdraws from French Open

Boxing World C'ships: India assured three medals

Boxing World C'ships: India assured three medals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances