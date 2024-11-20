News
Home  » Sports » Nadal bows out with Davis Cup defeat in farewell match

Nadal bows out with Davis Cup defeat in farewell match

November 20, 2024 00:33 IST
IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp . Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Rafael Nadal was beaten in what might prove to be the final match of his career as the start of his Davis Cup retirement party fell flat.

Spanish great Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, will end his tennis playing journey after the men's team event in Malaga.

 

It had been unclear whether the 38-year-old former world number one would be ready to play in the singles.

But Nadal was selected by Spain captain David Ferrer, even though he had not played competitively for over three months.

The move backfired in front of a partisan Spanish crowd as Nadal lost 6-4 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp, who admirably maintained his composure in testing conditions to put the Netherlands ahead in the tie.

If Spain are unable to recover the 1-0 deficit in the best-of-three encounter, there will be no other opportunity for Nadal to take to the court as a professional again.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
