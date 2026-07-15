Nadal, Alcaraz caught up in Spain's FIFA World Cup Final frenzy

Spain's national football team, La Roja, has made history by reaching their second World Cup final, igniting nationwide celebrations and drawing congratulations from sporting icons like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, alongside the Spanish Royal Family.

IMAGE: Spain fans celebrate at the fan zone in the Plaza de Colon after the match as Spain qualify for the World Cup final. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points Spain's national football team, La Roja, has secured a spot in their second World Cup final, marking a historic achievement.

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz publicly congratulated the team, expressing national pride.

The Spanish Royal Family also extended their support, praising the team's performance and highlighting national unity.

The victory has sparked widespread celebrations across Spain, uniting the country in anticipation of the final match.

La Roja is now just one win away from lifting another World Cup trophy, facing either Argentina or England.

As Spain moved one step closer to World Cup glory, congratulations poured in from across the country, with tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz among those celebrating La Roja’s stunning semifinal victory.

The historic win sent La Roja into only their second World Cup final, where they will face either defending champions Argentina or England at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Sporting Icons Celebrate La Roja's Triumph

IMAGE: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates with teammate Dani Olmo after the match. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Following the semifinal triumph, Nadal took to X to congratulate the team and celebrate their achievement. “To the World Cup final! @FIFAWorldCup CONGRATULATIONS @SEFutbol!” he wrote, sharing his support for Spain’s latest World Cup run.

Nadal was not the only Spanish sporting star to celebrate the victory. Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz also expressed his excitement after La Roja reached the final, sharing a message of pride and support for the national team. "Long live Spain!!!" Alcaraz wrote on X.

Royal Family Extends Congratulations

Spain’s Royal Family also sent their congratulations, praising the team’s performance and highlighting the unity and belief surrounding the squad.

The official account of the Spanish Royal Family and the Household of King Felipe VI wrote, "Spain is in the final! You've once again proven why you're one of the world's great teams. Now, with an entire country by your side, the moment has come to fight for the title. Thank you for making us enjoy this journey. Go for it, @SEFutbol!"