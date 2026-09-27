Asian Games Hopeful Abhishek Pal Under NADA Scrutiny For Doping

Asian Games-bound long-distance runner Abhishek Pal faces a doping violation notice from NADA after a banned substance was found in his sample, potentially jeopardizing his participation in the prestigious event.

Key Points Asian Games-bound runner Abhishek Pal has received a notice from NADA regarding an apparent doping violation.

A banned substance, potentially a female fertility drug, was detected in his sample, though he is not yet provisionally suspended.

The development casts doubt on Pal's participation in the upcoming Asian Games, where he was slated for 5000m and 10,000m races.

Pal is a decorated athlete, having won gold and silver at the National Inter-State Championships and a bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships.

He is expected to seek a quick resolution from NADA to address the allegations.

Asian Games-bound long distance runner Abhishek Pal has been served notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for an apparent doping violation, according to sources.

Pal has not, however, been handed a provisional suspension yet by the NADA, it is learnt.

Doping Allegations Emerge

He has been named in the 72-member Indian athletics team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan to run in 5000m and 10,000m races.

"A banned substance has been found in a very small amount in his dope sample and he has been served a notice by the NADA," a source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that the banned substance could be a female fertility drug.

Impact On Asian Games Participation

"The banned substance is also something surprising. I am sure he will request the NADA for an investigation," the source added.

The development will make him difficult for him compete in the Asian Games, though he is likely to approach the NADA for a quick resolution of his case.

Pal, who also has trained in the USA, won a gold and a silver in 10,000m and 5000m races respectively at the National Inter-State Championships in June.

He had also won a 10,000m bronze in the 2023 Asian Championships.