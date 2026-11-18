The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has imposed significant bans on several Indian athletes and support staff, including a four-year suspension for Umar Saifi, former guide to para-athlete Simran Sharma, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat doping in sports.

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Key Points Umar Saifi, former guide to para-athlete Simran Sharma, received a four-year ban from NADA for testing positive for Drostanolone in October last year.

Saifi's ban will run from October 7, 2025, to October 6, 2029.

Middle-distance runner Parvej Khan has also been handed a five-year ban, effective from August 28, 2024, to August 27, 2029.

National Inter-State Championships gold medallist Munita Prajapati and Asian Cross Country silver medallist Harmanjot Singh are provisionally suspended for doping violations.

Asian Para Games and World Para Athletics Championships gold medallist Simran Sharma's former guide Umar Saifi has been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for a banned substance.

Key Doping Violations In Indian Athletics

Delhi-based Saifi, who served as the guide for visually impaired Simran for over seven months, tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid that promotes muscle growth and strength, in October last year.

His ban will run from October 7, 2025, to October 6, 2029, according to a recent decision by a NADA panel.

Middle-distance runner Parvej Khan has also been handed a five-year ban, running from August 28, 2024, to August 27, 2029.

Meanwhile, National Inter-State Championships women's half marathon gold medallist Munita Prajapati is among several track and field athletes to have been provisionally suspended by NADA for doping violations.

Her sample was found to contain Stanozolol, an anabolic-androgenic steroid, according to the latest update on NADA's website.

The 24-year-old Uttar Pradesh athlete clocked 1:45.05 to win gold in the women's half marathon race walk at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June 2026.

Harmanjot Singh, who won silver at the 2026 Asian Cross Country Championships and gold in the 5,000m at a Continental Tour meet in Bhubaneswar in August, has also been provisionally suspended after his sample was found to contain Metandienone, an anabolic-androgenic steroid (AAS).