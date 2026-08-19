Anti-Doping Efforts Need Unified Approach, Says NADA Director-General

National Anti-Doping Agency Director-General Anant Kumar underscores the critical need for a collaborative effort from all stakeholders within the Indian sports ecosystem to effectively reduce the incidence of doping and promote clean sport.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Key Points NADA Director-General Anant Kumar advocates for a unified approach among all stakeholders to combat doping in Indian sports.

A National Roundtable on Doping Prevention discussed prevention, education, ethics, and systemic drivers of doping.

The roundtable addressed socio-economic pressures, high reward-low risk dynamics, and risks from contaminated supplements.

ASIP President Shaji Prabhakaran affirmed the roundtable's goal to bolster NADA's awareness campaigns against doping.

National Anti-Doping Agency director-general Anant Kumar has said that the incidence of athletes resorting to shortcuts by taking banned substances can be reduced if all the stakeholder work with a common intent. He called upon those in the Indian sports ecosystem to come together to create a greater awareness about the importance of clean sport.

"We can be successful in reducing the incidence of doping in sports only if everyone involved works towards that," said Kumar during a National Roundtable on Doping Prevention in Sports on Tuesday.

Key Discussions At The Anti-Doping Roundtable

The roundtable featured a policy dialogue on prevention, education, ethics, systemic drivers of doping, and the accountability of athlete support personnel. Discussions also touched upon socio-economic pressures, high reward-low risk dynamics, and the risks of contaminated nutritional supplements, which often contributes to doping vulnerabilities.

Association of Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) president Shaji Prabhakaran said the purpose of the roundtable was to complement NADA's efforts in spreading awareness about the ill-effects of doping. "The idea was to strengthen NADA's efforts in spreading awareness about the evils and adverse impact of doping," said Prabhakaran.