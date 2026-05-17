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Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence On Real Madrid Links

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May 17, 2026 11:37 IST

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Jose Mourinho has sparked speculation about a potential return to Real Madrid, confirming his agent's contact with the club while weighing a contract renewal offer from Benfica.

Jose Mourinho

IMAGE: Jose Mourinho led Benfica to an unbeaten season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season to finish third and has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jose Mourinho expressed openness to potentially returning to Real Madrid, with his agent reportedly in contact with the club.
  • Mourinho clarified that while there is contact, Real Madrid has not made a formal offer to him.
  • Benfica has proposed a contract renewal to Mourinho, who is currently managing the Portuguese club.

Jose Mourinho has opened the door to a return to Real Madrid, saying his agent is in touch with the Spanish club, but the Benfica manager stressed no offer is on the table and he is in no rush to decide.

Mourinho, 63, led Benfica to an unbeaten season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season to finish third and has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa, according to Spanish and Portuguese media.

 

Mourinho's History With Real Madrid

Mourinho, who won a La Liga title and Copa del Rey during his previous three-year spell at Real, is under contract at Benfica until June 2027, and he said the Portuguese club has already proposed a renewal.

"My future should be decided this week," Mourinho told reporters on Saturday.

"I have a proposal from Benfica. I don't have a proposal from Real Madrid. At the same time, I was saying that to hide that there is nothing, we cannot do that, there is something, but not with me directly.

"I need time, I need space, I need time to make my decision and this week I think is going to be very important."

Arbeloa Welcomes Mourinho's Potential Return

Arbeloa, speaking ahead of Real's La Liga clash with Sevilla, praised Mourinho and welcomed the prospect of his return to the club, where he coached from 2010 to 2013.

"For me, as one of his players, but above all as a Real Madrid fan, I feel he's number one and I think he is number one," Arbeloa said on Saturday.

"And I think I felt that way a month ago and I'll continue to feel that Jose has been, is and always will be one of us, and if he's the one here next season, I'll be very happy to see him back home."

Mourinho has previously coached Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and has also lifted the Champions League trophy twice in his career.

Source: REUTERS
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