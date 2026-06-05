MY Bharat Youth Convention To Feature Top Sports Stars

Discover how the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is fostering youth talent and engagement through the MY Bharat Youth Convention in New Delhi, featuring top sports stars and honouring emerging innovators.

Photographs: Aman Sehrawat/Instagram

Key Points The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is hosting the MY Bharat Youth Convention in New Delhi.

The event will feature Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat and national record holder Gurindervir Singh.

Over 6,000 young participants from diverse backgrounds are expected to attend the convention.

The convention will felicitate emerging young talent in sports, entrepreneurship, governance, and content creation.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a MY Bharat Youth Convention on here on Saturday, featuring sports stars like Olympic medal-winning wrestler Aman Sehrawat and national record-holding sprinter Gurindervir Singh among others.

The convention, to be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, will bring together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds. They would include students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, content creators, and innovators, stated a ministry release.

The event will also felicitate emerging young talent from across the country in the fields of sports, entrepreneurship, governance and content creation.