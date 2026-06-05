MY Bharat Youth Convention: Empowering India's Future Leaders

The MY Bharat Youth Convention is set to inspire over 6,000 young Indians, featuring prominent personalities and celebrating a Guinness World Record for youth engagement, all aimed at empowering the nation's future for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Key Points Over 6,000 youngsters will attend the MY Bharat Youth Convention in New Delhi, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The convention features interactions with prominent personalities including Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat, sprinter Gurindervir Singh, actor Vikrant Massey, and entrepreneur Aman Gupta.

Emerging young talents in sports, entrepreneurship, governance, and content creation will be felicitated at the event.

The convention aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering youth as a driving force for Viksit Bharat @2047.

MY Bharat will celebrate its Guinness World Record for the 'Most Users to Take an Online Quiz in One Week', engaging over 50 lakh youth.

More than 6,000 youngsters will participate at a youth convention where sports stars like Olympic medal-winning wrestler Aman Sehrawat and national record-holding sprinter Gurindervir Singh among others will take part here on Saturday.

The MY Bharat Youth Convention, being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will see the participation of those representing diverse backgrounds. They would include students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, content creators, and innovators, a ministry release said.

Empowering Youth For Viksit Bharat @2047

The event will also felicitate emerging young talent from across the country in the fields of sports, entrepreneurship, governance and content creation. The convention is being organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering youth as the driving force behind the journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, the release said.

The convention will feature interactions with prominent personalities from diverse fields, including India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh, the current national record holder for the 100 metres, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, co-founder and CMO of boAt Aman Gupta, Olympic medallist Sehrawat, and UPSC achievers and content creators like Malhar Kalambe and RJ Raunac. The event will also felicitate emerging young talents from across the country who have demonstrated excellence in the fields of sports, entrepreneurship, governance and content creation, the release said.

MY Bharat's Record-Breaking Engagement

Further strengthening this momentum, MY Bharat will also celebrate its recent Guinness World Records recognition for the "Most Users to Take an Online Quiz in One Week", achieved through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz. The initiative witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across all 28 states and eight Union territories, while 390,812 participants successfully completed the quiz during the official assessment period, establishing a new world record.

The achievement reflects the unprecedented scale of youth engagement in the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and underscores the growing trust of young citizens in MY Bharat as a platform for meaningful participation of Yuva shakti in nation-building, the statement said.

Fostering A Developed, Self-Reliant India

As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the MY Bharat Youth Convention will serve as a celebration of the aspirations, achievements and transformative potential of the country's youth, officials said. Bringing together thousands of young changemakers from across India, the convention will reaffirm the collective resolve of the Amrit Peedhi to contribute towards nation-building and underscore the pivotal role of youth in realising the Prime Minister's vision of a developed, inclusive and self-reliant India, they said.