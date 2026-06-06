MY Bharat Convention: Empowering Young Indians For Nation-Building

The MY Bharat Youth Convention in New Delhi brought together over 6,000 young participants to discuss nation-building and youth empowerment with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, underscoring India's demographic strength and future potential.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The MY Bharat Youth Convention in New Delhi saw over 6,000 young participants from various backgrounds.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with attendees, alongside notable personalities like Maithili Thakur and Vikrant Massey.

Mandaviya emphasised India's significant demographic advantage, noting that nearly 65% of the country's population is under the age of 35.

The convention highlighted the government's efforts to create unprecedented opportunities for young Indians in diverse fields, fostering innovation and nation-building.

Over 6,000 youngsters from diverse backgrounds participated in the MY Bharat Youth Convention organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports here on Saturday, interacting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta among others.

The 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention' was held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in the national capital.

Diverse Participation And Key Attendees

"The convention brought together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers," stated a release from the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey, entrepreneur Aman Gupta, and Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma were among the attendees who interacted with MY Bharat NSS volunteers.

Minister Mandaviya On Youth's Role In Nation-Building

In his address, Mandaviya underscored India's demographic advantage, noting that nearly 65 per cent of the country's population is under the age of 35.

"The youth are our strength, our pride, our resolve and our future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, unprecedented opportunities have been created for young Indians to innovate, excel and contribute to nation-building. Whether in startups, sports, public service, entrepreneurship or creative fields, young Indians are demonstrating their talent and enhancing the country's global standing," he said.