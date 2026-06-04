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MY Bharat Achieves Guinness World Record For Youth Quiz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 04, 2026 16:11 IST

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Discover how MY Bharat, the Department of Youth Affairs' flagship platform, secured a Guinness World Record for its Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue Quiz, engaging hundreds of thousands of young citizens online.

Key Points

  • MY Bharat, the youth engagement platform, received a Guinness World Record for the 'Most Users to Take an Online Quiz in One Week'.
  • The record was achieved through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz, a nationwide initiative.
  • A total of 390,812 participants successfully completed the quiz during the official assessment period.
  • The initiative saw over 50.42 lakh youth participation, marking it as one of the largest digital youth engagement exercises in India.

MY Bharat, the flagship youth engagement platform of the Department of Youth Affairs, has been awarded the Guinness World Records title for the "Most Users to Take an Online Quiz in One Week."

The recognition was conferred for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz, a nationwide youth engagement initiative aimed at strengthening awareness and participation among young citizens, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated in a press release.

 

Achieving A Global Milestone

As many as 390,812 participants successfully completed the full length of the quiz during the official assessment period between October 25 to 31 last year.

The Guinness World Records Certificate was presented to My Bharat by GWR Adjudicator Rishinath at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Shram Shakti Bhawan here. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and several senior officials were in attendance.

Conducted through the MY Bharat portal, the initiative witnessed participation from over 50.42 lakh youth, making it one of the largest digital youth engagement exercises undertaken in the country. Mandaviya congratulated MY Bharat and the entire team on this achievement.

More than 8.39 lakh participation in quiz was recorded on the platform. Following a comprehensive verification process, the Guinness World Records certified 390,812 eligible participants, thereby establishing a new world record.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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