India's Raja Muthupandi Secures Silver In Weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi made a remarkable Commonwealth Games debut, clinching a silver medal in the men's 65kg category and adding to India's strong performance in weightlifting.

Key Points Raja Muthupandi secured a silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting category.

This achievement marks Muthupandi's debut at the Commonwealth Games.

India has now secured at least one medal in all three weightlifting events.

Muthupandi lifted a total of 286kg (126kg snatch, 160kg clean and jerk).

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won gold with a Games record of 299kg.

Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi won a silver medal in the men's 65kg category on his Commonwealth Games debut with as India secured at least one medal in all three weightlifting events, here on Sunday.

Muthupandi lifted 126kg in snatch, and 160kg in the clean and jerk to finish with a total of 286kg.

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won the gold with a Games record total lift of 299kg, while Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru took the bronze with combined lift of 282kg.