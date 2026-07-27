Home  » Sports » India's Raja Muthupandi Secures Silver In Weightlifting

India's Raja Muthupandi Secures Silver In Weightlifting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 01:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi made a remarkable Commonwealth Games debut, clinching a silver medal in the men's 65kg category and adding to India's strong performance in weightlifting.

Key Points

  • Raja Muthupandi secured a silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting category.
  • This achievement marks Muthupandi's debut at the Commonwealth Games.
  • India has now secured at least one medal in all three weightlifting events.
  • Muthupandi lifted a total of 286kg (126kg snatch, 160kg clean and jerk).
  • Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won gold with a Games record of 299kg.

Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi won a silver medal in the men's 65kg category on his Commonwealth Games debut with as India secured at least one medal in all three weightlifting events, here on Sunday.

Muthupandi lifted 126kg in snatch, and 160kg in the clean and jerk to finish with a total of 286kg.

 

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won the gold with a Games record total lift of 299kg, while Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru took the bronze with combined lift of 282kg.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

raja muthupandicommonwealth gamesweightliftingsilver medalindian athlete

More From Rediff

India's Young Hockey Stars Shine, Win Asian Championship Gold

India's Young Hockey Stars Shine, Win Asian Championship Gold
Samanta In Commonwealth Games Vault Final

Samanta In Commonwealth Games Vault Final
India Women's Hockey5s Team Bags Silver, Qualifies For World Cup

India Women's Hockey5s Team Bags Silver, Qualifies For World Cup

Related Stories

CWG: Weightlifter Gurdeep bags bronze in 109+kg

CWG: Weightlifter Gurdeep bags bronze in 109+kg

Web Stories

8 Reasons To Love Shillong

8 Reasons To Love Shillong

Realme C100x Arrives With...

Realme C100x Arrives With...
What You Can & Can't Carry On A Plane

What You Can & Can't Carry On A Plane

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026