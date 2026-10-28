Romano Floriani Mussolini, fascist dictator Benito Mussolini's great-grandson, has scored his first Serie A goal for Lazio.

IMAGE: Romano Floriani Mussolini celebrates his goal. Photograph: Romano Floriani Mussolini/Instagram

Key Points Romano Floriani Mussolini, Benito Mussolini's great-grandson, scored his first Serie A goal for Lazio in a 6-2 win against Sassuolo.

Floriani's family has deep roots in Italy's history, with his great-grandfather being the fascist dictator during World War II and his mother a politician.

He began his career in Roma's youth system, moved to Lazio in 2016, and made his Serie A debut on loan with Cremonese in the 2025-2026 season.

A famous surname and a memorable goal put Romano Floriani Mussolini in the spotlight on Tuesday as the Lazio defender scored his first Serie A goal for the club in a 6-2 win over Sassuolo on Tuesday.

The 23 year old is the great-grandson of former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. He struck in the 16th minute to help Lazio take a 3-1 lead, marking a milestone in a football career that has often drawn attention because of his family name.

Lazio's Strong Start to the Season

IMAGE: Lazio defender Romano Floriani Mussolini. Photograph: Romano Floriani Mussolini/Instagram

Lazio's emphatic victory extended their unbeaten start to the season and lifted them provisionally to the top of the Serie A standings with 25 points from nine matches.

Family Legacy, Football Journey

Romano Floriani Mussolini, born in Rome on January 27, 2003, comes from a family whose name is deeply rooted in Italy's history.

His great-grandfather Benito Mussolini ruled Italy as a fascist dictator from 1922 to 1943. His mother Alessandra Mussolini is an actress-turned-politician while his grandfather Romano Mussolini was a jazz pianist.

Floriani began his football journey in Roma's youth system before moving to city rivals Lazio in 2016. He developed through Lazio's academy and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

In July 2025, he joined Cremonese on loan and made his Serie A debut during the 2025-2026 season. He went on to make 28 league appearances before returning to Lazio for the 2026-2027 campaign, hoping to establish himself at the club where he spent much of his youth.

The defender has had to navigate a football career in the shadow of a surname that carries considerable historical weight in Italy. His goal against Sassuolo, however, was a moment to celebrate for his performances on the pitch.