Musetti stuns newly crowned world No. 1 Zverev in Paris Masters shock

Lorenzo Musetti stunned newly crowned world number one Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 6-2 at the Paris Masters, spoiling the German's first match following his rise to the rankings summit.

IMAGE: Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning his Paris Masters round of 32 match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Lorenzo Musetti stunned top seed Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 6-2 in the Paris Masters round of 32, handing the German a defeat in his first match as world number one.

The Italian won six of the final seven points in the opening-set tiebreak before breaking Zverev twice in the second set to seal victory in one hour and 40 minutes.

Musetti struck 29 winners and eight aces to improve his head-to-head record against Zverev to 4-2, extending his resurgence after an injury-hit season and a title-winning run in Lyon.

World number one Alexander Zverev's reign at the top of the rankings got off to a disappointing start on Wednesday as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti upset the German top seed 7-6(5), 6-2 in the Paris Masters round of 32.

The 29-year-old, who climbed to number one on Monday, suffered surprise defeat days after losing to Australia's Alex de Minaur in the Vienna Open semifinals.

Musetti Takes Control After Tight Opening-Set Tiebreak

Musetti, a former world number five, seized the initiative by winning six of the final seven points of the opening-set tiebreak before taking command of the second set.

The 24-year-old Italian broke Zverev for a 2-1 lead and struck again to move 5-2 ahead on his way to victory.

World number 24 Musetti, a former French Open and Wimbledon semifinalist, fired 29 winners and eight aces during the one-hour, 40-mnute contest to improve his head-to-head record against Zverev to 4-2.

"It's pretty shocking the level I was able to play in front of Sascha, who was serving really well, especially in the first set," Musetti said.

"It was really close. It could have gone both ways."

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Injury-Hit Musetti Continues Resurgence

The win continued a resurgence for Musetti, who has been hampered by injuries throughout the 2026 season. His toughest setback came at the Australian Open, where he retired while leading 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic by two sets in their quarterfinal.

Musetti ended a four-year wait for a title in Lyon last month.

Zverev has enjoyed a breakthrough season, capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open before adding a second major crown at the US Open.

He has secured his place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin this month.