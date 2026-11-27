Lorenzo Musetti defeated Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4 to put Italy one win away from the Davis Cup final and a fourth consecutive title despite Jannik Sinner's absence.

IMAGE: Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik in the Davis Cup semifinal in Bologna on Friday. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Key Points Lorenzo Musetti defeated Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4 in the opening singles to put Italy within reach of the Davis Cup fina.

Flavio Cobolli will look to complete the job for Italy, who are chasing a fourth consecutive title without injured world number two Jannik Sinner.

Lorenzo Musetti put Italy on the cusp of the Davis Cup final as he beat Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4 in the opening singles of the semifinal on Friday.

Musetti proved too solid for Mensik with a single break of serve in each set enough for the win.

Mensik, world ranked 15th to Musetti's 27th, did have chances to break serve in the second set, including when Musetti served for the match, but could not extend the contest.

Flavio Cobolli will now try and finish the job for Italy, who are seeking a fourth successive title without the help of world number two Jannik Sinner who is injured.