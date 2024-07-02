News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Murray pulls out of singles Wimbledon farewell

Murray pulls out of singles Wimbledon farewell

July 02, 2024 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Murray, who won the Wimbledon Championships in 2013 and again in 2016, had previously said he was unlikely to continue his career beyond this year and could bow out at the Olympics in Paris.

 Andy Murray

IMAGE: Andy Murray will partner brother Jamie in the doubles at the Wimbledon Championships this year. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition in what will be his final Wimbledon, the 37-year-old's management team said on Tuesday.

He was replaced in the Wimbledon draw by experienced Belgian David Goffin.

He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie.

Murray underwent surgery recently to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg.

 

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's team said.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

He was due to face Czech Tomas Machac in the singles on Tuesday.

Murray, who in 2013 ended a 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion at Wimbledon and won the title again in 2016, had previously said he was unlikely to continue his career beyond this year and could bow out at the Olympics in Paris.

The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27.

Following a victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships in his 1,000th tour-level singles match, Murray withdraw due to the injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson.

The issue was aggravated after Murray's participation in the French Open last month, leaving the former world number one in a race to be fit for Wimbledon, where he has won two of his three Grand Slam titles.

Murray had revived his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to make the latter stages of the leading tournaments and recently had to deal with an ankle injury sustained at the Miami Open in March.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I want to live this moment and make the most of it'
'I want to live this moment and make the most of it'
Euro 2024: Southgate hails England's character
Euro 2024: Southgate hails England's character
'This Victory Is As Much Yours As Mine'
'This Victory Is As Much Yours As Mine'
Modi govt has to use two crutches of TDP, JD-U: Oppn
Modi govt has to use two crutches of TDP, JD-U: Oppn
Who's The Li'l Fella With Mbappe?
Who's The Li'l Fella With Mbappe?
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
Why Shatrughan Sinha Was Hospitalised
Why Shatrughan Sinha Was Hospitalised

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

England footballers treated to Ed Sheeran performance

England footballers treated to Ed Sheeran performance

SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India

SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances