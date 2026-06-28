Indian Athletes Deliver Stellar Performances At National Inter-State Championships

Star Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Rohit Yadav delivered exceptional performances, setting personal bests and leading an unprecedented five national records at the recently concluded National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Inspire Institute of Sport/Twitter

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar achieved his second career-best long jump of 8.38m, the best among Asians this season.

Rohit Yadav secured gold in javelin throw with a personal best of 87.05m, ranking second globally this season.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships witnessed an unprecedented five new national records.

Both Sreeshankar and Yadav, along with other podium finishers, breached Asian Games qualifying distances.

The event showcased rising talent in Indian athletics, with multiple athletes achieving significant marks.

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav shone with top-class performances as the eventful National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, which produced an unprecedented five national records, ended here on Sunday.

Sreeshankar's Dominant Long Jump Performance

Sreeshankar had a dominant outing against youngster Shahnavaz Khan before clinching the gold with a fourth round jump of 8.38m, his second career-best effort, and just three cm shy of his lifetime best of 8.41m, which he had recorded in 2023. His effort on Sunday was the best among Asians so far in the season and seventh best in the world.

The 27-year-old Sreeshankar, representing Kerala, had five 8m and above efforts before having a foul jump in the last round. His series read 8.06, 8.00, 8.21, 8.38, 8.26, F.

The 18-year-old Khan, representing Uttar Pradesh, took the silver with his fifth round jump of 8.30m. He, however, could not cross 8m in any of the remaining five attempts. P David of Tamil Nadu was third with 8.06m.

All the podium finishers breached the Asian Games qualifying distance of 7.91m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

"Before the event, I told my father (who is also his coach) that I will do more than 8.30m because there will be tough competition with the up and coming athletes like Shahnavaz Khan and that will push me up," Sreeshankar said.

"It is good for Indian sports that we are now having at least four long jumpers who can go past 8.20m."

Contrary to many athletes' view, Sreeshankar said the warm and humid climate after rain lashed the city in the afternoon suited him.

"The humid weather works well for me. But it will be the opposite in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games where it will be windy and cold," he said.

Sreeshankar has been named in the 32-member Indian team for the Commonwealth Games (July 23 to August 2).

Rohit Yadav's Personal Best in Javelin

Rohit, on the other hand, produced a personal best of 87.05m in his final round throw to clinch the gold. His performance on Sunday was the second longest in the world so far in the season after rising Sri Lankan star Rumesh Pathirage who has recorded 92.62m earlier this year.

He is in the third spot in the list of Indians in terms of their lifetime best, after Neeraj Chopra (90.23m) and Kishore Jena (87.54m).

Uttar Pradesh's Rohit, though, had to wait till his final throw to clinch the top spot. None of his other throws on the day could log 80m, the second best being 79.40m in the fifth round.

Yashvir Singh of Rajasthan was second with his first-round throw of 83.72m while Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh was third with 82.32m.

All the three podium finishers breached the Asian Games qualifying distance of 77.87m.

"At the start, a few throws went wrong. I was hoping that the initial throws would go well. But the throw went well in the last place. Had the first few throws gone well, I would have thrown even farther," Rohit, whose earlier personal best was 83.76m, said later.

"The javelin went low, then rose and finally dipped to hit the ground. Had it gone more or less straight, it would have gone farther. I was also tired towards the end," he added.

He said his ground throws have been satisfactory, a fact he told Neeraj Chopra when the superstar javelin thrower was in India a few days back.

"I keep in touch with Neeraj on and off. When he was in Delhi (for the AFI Awards function), I told him my ground throws have been good. He told me to continue the good work."

When told that he is the number one among Indians so far this season, he said, "No, it's not like that. Neeraj bhai is there."

Reminded that Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage will also be competing in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, he said, "What I can do is try to do my best. I will try to be consistent at this distance."

National Records Highlight Event Success

The championships produced five national record through Ancy Sojan (women's long jump), Sarvesh Kushare (men's high jump), Dev Meena (men's pole vault), G Sindhushree (women's pole vault) and Anushka Yadav (women's hammer throw).