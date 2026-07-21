Murali Sreeshankar: 'Big Jump' Coming, Eyes Commonwealth Games Gold

India's premier long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, having made a remarkable comeback from a career-threatening injury, is now setting his sights on a 'big jump' and a gold medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

IMAGE: Murali Sreeshankar was a silver medallist at the Birmingham CWG in 2022 and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar believes a 'big jump' is imminent after his strong return from a career-threatening injury, having equalled his personal best of 8.38m this season.

He is confident of improving on his 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medal and aims for gold at the upcoming Glasgow event.

Sreeshankar credits his improved physical condition and enhanced speed and jumping abilities to a rigorous rehabilitation period.

The long jumper highlights the significant rise in Indian men's long jump standards, with multiple athletes consistently clearing the eight-metre mark.

He notes that Indian athletics is experiencing one of its strongest phases, marked by numerous national records and performances comparable to global standards.

India's premier long jumper Murali Sreeshankar believes his best is yet to come after returning strongly from a career-threatening injury, saying he is convinced a "big jump" is around the corner as he heads into the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a jump of 8.08m, has rediscovered his rhythm this season after undergoing surgery in 2024 and has emerged as one of the standout performers in Indian athletics.

Comeback and Personal Best

Sreeshankar produced a personal-best equalling 8.38m effort at the Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this season and has been among a remarkable crop of Indian long jumpers pushing the event to unprecedented heights.

"But there is something which I feel is that there is a big jump still in me," Sreeshankar said during a virtual interaction. "Everybody was happy because I got an 8.38m jump in Bhubaneswar. But I certainly felt... it was not an 8.38 day. We were just happy because I got my good jump after surgery. There is a big jump which is coming for sure."

The Kerala athlete credited his resurgence to a lengthy rehabilitation period that allowed him to improve physically beyond his pre-injury levels. "My physical conditions are back to how they were before the injury, or even much better. My speed has improved, my jumping abilities have improved. It's just about connecting everything together."

Rising Standards in Indian Long Jump

India's men's long jump has witnessed a remarkable rise this season, with multiple athletes crossing the coveted eight-metre mark. Sreeshankar believes that the domestic competition has become intense enough to drive global success.

"I went into the Inter-State Championships as only the fourth-ranked jumper in India. We have four jumpers above 8.20m and two above 8.30m. The Indian long jump standard has gone up pretty much high," he said.

"The best is yet to come because now eight metres has become a very normal mark. Earlier it used to be such a huge barrier."

Indian Athletics on the Rise

Sreeshankar also feels Indian athletics, buoyed by a string of national records this season, is entering one of its strongest phases.

Among the standout performers have been Ancy Sojan, who broke Anju Bobby George's 23-year-old women's long jump national record with a leap of 6.88m, Sarvesh Kushare clearing 2.31m in high jump, and Rohit Yadav breaching the 87m mark in javelin.

"If you take the performance index of Indian athletics this year, it's probably the best ever. We have seen a lot of national records and personal bests. The quality of performances is comparable with global standards in many field events," Sreeshankar said.

Commonwealth Games Preparations

Looking ahead to Glasgow, where he hopes to upgrade the silver medal he won in Birmingham, Sreeshankar said he is taking one competition at a time while fine-tuning his preparations for the back-to-back quadrennial events, including the CWG and the Asian Games that follows.

"Last time I won a silver with 8.08m. This time the chances are looking really good to hopefully change the colour of the medal."

He added that training in Poland has helped him adapt to the Mondo track and weather conditions expected in Scotland.

"I haven't kept any ceiling for my jump. I'm just trusting the process. Once everything comes together, a big jump is very much possible," Sreeshankar said.