Rediff.com  » Sports » Munich WC: Esha Singh shoots her way into 25m pistol final

Munich WC: Esha Singh shoots her way into 25m pistol final

Source: PTI
June 02, 2024 20:22 IST
Esha Singh

Indian shooter Esha Singh qualified for the women's 25m pistol final at the ISSF World Cup after scoring 293 in the qualification round in Munich on Sunday.

Esha 's effort placed her sixth but compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, who finished second in the 10m air pistol trials, could shoot only 281 to be placed 68th on day one of the competition.

Sandeep Singh, who had topped the national trials in 10m air rifle, narrowly missed qualification after finishing ninth with a score of 631.4.

Divyansh Panwar was 12th with 631.2 while Rudrankksh Patil shot 630.7 to take 17th spot.

The best Indian on show however was Arjun Babuta, who shot 635.1 while shooting for ranking points only (RPO). His was overall the second-best score of the day in the event.

In the women's air rifle, Ramita continued to impress with a 633.0 to make the final in fourth spot.

Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan, the other two Indian contenders shot 629.3 and 628.3 to finish in 30th and 45th spots respectively.

Ramita's final is slated for Monday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
