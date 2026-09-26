Germany name Munich as host for Summer Olympics in 2036, 2040 or 2044

Munich has been officially selected by the German Olympic Committee to lead Germany's bid for the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, 2040, or 2044, marking a significant step towards bringing the prestigious event back to the nation.

IMAGE: The German Olympic Sports Confederation announce Germany's national bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, at Kurhaus Baden-Baden, Baden-Baden, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Key Points Munich has been chosen by the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) as Germany's candidate city to bid for the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, 2040, or 2044.

This marks Germany's first attempt to host the Summer Olympics since Munich last did so in 1972, with the city's bid benefiting from strong local support and the use of its existing Olympic park.

Munich will face significant international competition for the 2036 Games, with over 10 other cities and countries, including India, Indonesia, and South Africa, expressing interest.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revised its bidding rules, moving towards a dialogue-based process rather than a traditional vote, typically awarding Games about seven years in advance.

Germany's previous Olympic bids, including Munich's for 2018 and Hamburg's for 2024, often failed due to local opposition over size and cost concerns.

President Thomas Weikert announce 'The winner is Munich'. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Munich has been chosen as Germany's city to bid to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) voted, as the country launched its latest attempt to land the world's biggest multi-sport event for the first time since 1972.

Munich, the last German summer Games host 54 years ago, was one of originally three candidate cities for the vote, along with Cologne-Rhine-Ruhr and Berlin, but the capital pulled the plug two days before the vote following local elections last week.

"The winner is Munich," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the DOSB general assembly after being handed the envelope with the winning bid.

"If we go to the starting line as Team Germany then we have good chance to become Olympic hosts," he had earlier said.

Munich's bid, which includes use of the Olympic park built for the 1972 Games, enjoys strong local support.

Global Competition And IOC Process

It will face stiff competition, especially for 2036, with the IOC having said more than 10 cities or countries had expressed an interest, among them Indonesia, India, South Africa, Chile's Santiago as well as Doha, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics and Brisbane, Australia will stage the 2032 edition.

There is no date for a decision by the International Olympic Committee which has changed its bidding rules in recent years, with several stages of dialogues with interested parties resulting in one preferred candidate to be put to the vote.

The IOC usually awards the Games about seven years in advance.

Historical Context And Past Bids

Germany last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1972 in the Bavarian capital, which were marred when Palestinians from the Black September militant group took members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage. Eleven Israelis, a German policeman and five of the Palestinian gunmen died after a stand-off at the Olympic village and the nearby Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield.

Previous efforts by Germany to land Summer or Winter Games failed mostly at the first hurdle with local referendums opposing such plans over their size and cost, as was the case for Hamburg which was planning a bid for 2024.

Munich had also unsuccessfully bid for the 2018 Olympics, finishing second behind Pyeongchang in South Korea.