Indian FIDE Trainer Praful Jhaveri To Coach St Kitts And Nevis Chess Team

Mumbai-based FIDE trainer Praful Jhaveri has been appointed as the coach and team captain for the St Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation, set to lead their team at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan.

Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

Key Points Mumbai's Praful Jhaveri appointed coach for St Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation.

Jhaveri will lead the team as coach and captain at the 46th Chess Olympiad.

The prestigious Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from September 15-28.

His appointment was influenced by a recommendation from International Master Abhilash Kelkar.

Jhaveri aims for a respectable performance and hopes unrated players achieve FIDE ratings.

Mumbai-based FIDE trainer and arbiter Praful Jhaveri has been appointed coach and team captain by the St Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation for the 46th Chess Olympiad.

The Chess Olympiad will be held in Uzbekistan from September 15-28.

Jhaveri's appointment came after a recommendation from IM Abhilash Kelkar, who coached the same team in 2024 Olympiad. Kelkar recommended Jhaveri's books to the association, which promoted the appointment.

"I have already started training the young and passionate team. We are realistic about the challenge ahead and will strive for a respectable performance. It would be especially fulfilling if the team's unrated players are able to earn their first FIDE ratings," Jhaveri said in a statement.