HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mumbai's football fans set for Bolt's record-breaking debut

Mumbai's football fans set for Bolt's record-breaking debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 13:38 IST

x

Usain Bolt

IMAGE: Beyond the track, Usain Bolt has always carried a deep passion for football. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Sprint legend Usain Bolt will trade his running spikes for football boots as he is set to visit India for a unique exhibition match in Mumbai on October 1.

Bolt, one of the greatest athletes of all time with eight Olympic gold medals to his credit, will light up the pitch in an exclusive football showcase alongside footballers, Bollywood personalities and other prominent figures.

Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each bringing fans from both camps together in PUMA's two-day celebration, starting September 30.

This exhibition match will be a ticketed event.

"We believe sport has the power to inspire and unite communities. Football is one of the most popular sports among the youth of India, and bringing Usain Bolt to play here is our way of celebrating that momentum," PUMA India MD Karthik Balagopalan said.

 

Beyond the track, Bolt has always carried a deep passion for football.

Growing up, he often played the sport and dreamt of showcasing his speed and skills on the pitch. After retiring from athletics, he actively pursued this love, training, playing trial matches, and even scoring goals along the way.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Fearless, Dominant, Unstoppable: India Beat Pak Again!
Fearless, Dominant, Unstoppable: India Beat Pak Again!
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
'Pakistan gave up': Former players blast team after loss
'Pakistan gave up': Former players blast team after loss
Surya defends Bumrah: He is not a robot
Surya defends Bumrah: He is not a robot
Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral
Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Traditional Attire0:55

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Traditional Attire

Bollywood couples Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani were spotted together1:26

Bollywood couples Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani were...

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty1:17

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV