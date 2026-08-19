Swastika Ghosh Felicitated For Commonwealth Gold Medal Win

Discover how Commonwealth gold medallist Swastika Ghosh, a key player in India's table tennis success, was honoured by the University of Mumbai and recognised with a state sports award for her outstanding national and international performances.

Photograph: Courtesy University of Mumbai online

Key Points International paddler Swastika Ghosh was felicitated by the University of Mumbai for her Commonwealth gold medal.

Ghosh played a crucial role in the Indian women's team's victory at the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The Maharashtra government has selected her for the prestigious Shri Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Award.

She has achieved multiple medals at WTT Feeder Championships, including gold in women's doubles.

Ghosh is also set to represent India at the 2026 World Table Tennis Championships in London.

International paddler and Commonwealth gold medallist Swastika Ghosh was felicitated by the University of Mumbai on Wednesday for her contribution to the Indian women's team's gold medal-winning campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

Ghosh, a University of Mumbai player, was a member of the Indian women's team that defeated Malaysia 3-0 in the final of the championship held recently in New Delhi. She played a key role in India's campaign.

Recognising Sporting Excellence

The Maharashtra government has also selected Ghosh for the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Award for 2024-25 in recognition of her performances at the national and international levels.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro Vice-Chancellor Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Prasad Karande and Director of Sports and Physical Education Manoj Reddy felicitated Ghosh and congratulated her, officials said.

Ghosh won gold in women's doubles and silver in mixed doubles at the WTT Feeder Championship in Istanbul in 2026. At the WTT Feeder Championship in Hennebont, France, she won bronze in women's singles and finished runner-up in women's doubles.

She has also been selected for the Indian team for the 2026 World Table Tennis Championships in London.