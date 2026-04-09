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Mumbai Plans New Mega Cricket Stadium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 09, 2026 20:22 IST

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Mumbai is set to build a new, state-of-the-art cricket stadium with a massive 100,000 seating capacity, promising an enhanced fan experience and solidifying the city's status as a premier cricketing destination.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra CM announces plans for a new, larger cricket stadium in Mumbai with a capacity of 100,000 spectators.
  • The new stadium aims to be a state-of-the-art facility setting new benchmarks in fan experience and urban development.
  • Despite the new stadium, the Wankhede Stadium will remain an iconic venue for cricket celebrations in Mumbai.
  • The government is addressing the restoration of smaller grounds affected by Metro rail works, such as Oval and Cross Maidan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Mumbai will soon have a bigger stadium, and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has earmarked land for the purpose.

"It will be a stadium with more capacity and located in a place where the crowd can disperse in 20 minutes and the match can be viewed very well from any place on the stands," Fadnavis said during an event at the Wankhede Stadium to honour the cricket legends of Mumbai.

 

"But no matter how big the new stadium is, it can never match the stature of Wankhede Stadium, where cricket will always be celebrated," he said.

"All of us want the final match of any tournament to be in Mumbai. We will have a bigger stadium, but Wankhede is iconic and we will always celebrate cricket at this stadium," he said.

Infrastructure Improvements and Stadium Features

Fadnavis also promised to look into demands of the MCA for restoration of smaller grounds in the metropolis.

He said grounds like the Oval and Cross Maidan were affected due to Metro rail works and they are being restored.

The naming of the stadium's stand and gates after iconic cricketers was a great way to celebrate the icons who have enriched Indian cricket, Fadnavis said.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik and City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Managing Director Vijay Singhal engaged in detailed discussions to chart the roadmap for this landmark infrastructure.

The proposed stadium, with a planned seating capacity of 1,00,000 spectators, is envisioned to be among the largest cricket venues globally. Designed as a state-of-the-art facility, the project aims to set new benchmarks in sporting infrastructure, fan experience, and integrated urban development.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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